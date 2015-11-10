Palestinian boys stab guard
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, November 10, 2015. An Israeli police...more
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor (C) they said stabbed an Israeli security guard in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor they said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
