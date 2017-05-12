Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 13, 2017 | 12:00am IST

Palestinian hunger strike grows

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 14
Palestinian protesters gesture in front of Israeli troops during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters gesture in front of Israeli troops during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Palestinian protesters gesture in front of Israeli troops during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
2 / 14
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive by a car to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive by a car to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive by a car to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
3 / 14
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen drink water with salt as they arrive at a sit-in tent to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen drink water with salt as they arrive at a sit-in tent to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017....more

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen drink water with salt as they arrive at a sit-in tent to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
4 / 14
Palestinians perform Friday prayers before a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians perform Friday prayers before a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Palestinians perform Friday prayers before a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 14
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 14
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 14
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
8 / 14
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
9 / 14
Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
10 / 14
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
11 / 14
Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 14
A Palestinian protester hurls a molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester hurls a molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A Palestinian protester hurls a molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
13 / 14
A vendor pushes his cart past pictures of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A vendor pushes his cart past pictures of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A vendor pushes his cart past pictures of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Next Slideshows

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos

12 May 2017
Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian...

12 May 2017
India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

12 May 2017
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

10 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast