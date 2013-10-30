Edition:
Palestinian prisoner release

<p>A released Palestinian prisoner reacts upon his arrival at the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinians wait for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, near Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Palestinians wait for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, near Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A released Palestinian prisoner reacts upon his arrival at the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>Palestinians wait for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, at Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>A released Palestinian prisoner reacts upon his arrival at the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>The mother of Palestinian prisoner Omar Massoud, who has been held by Israel since 1993, displays to the camera a picture of him ahead of his expected release, at his family's house in Gaza City October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>An Israeli protester wears a keffiyeh, a traditional Arab scarf, during a protest against the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

<p>A Palestinian celebrates before the release of prisoners from Israeli jails in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>A Palestinian man waits for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, at Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>The mother of Palestinian prisoner Hazem Shobair, who has been held by Israel since 1994, reacts over his picture after hearing news on his expected release, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>A Palestinian holds a baby as she waits for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, at Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>Palestinians celebrate before the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>A released Palestinian prisoner reacts as he sits next to his mother in a car upon his arrival at Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Israelis hold signs as they take part in a protest against the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

