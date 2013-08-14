Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 14, 2013 | 11:05pm IST

Palestinian prisoners freed

<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (3rd R), who was held by Israel for 20 years, hugs his father upon arriving at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (3rd R), who was held by Israel for 20 years, hugs his father upon arriving at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (3rd R), who was held by Israel for 20 years, hugs his father upon arriving at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
1 / 25
<p>Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds hands with Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli prisons during celebrations in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds hands with Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli prisons during celebrations in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds hands with Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli prisons during celebrations in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
2 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel for 20 years, is kissed by his father upon his arrival at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel for 20 years, is kissed by his father upon his arrival at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel for 20 years, is kissed by his father upon his arrival at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
3 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (C) is greeted by his sister upon arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (C) is greeted by his sister upon arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (C) is greeted by his sister upon arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Close
4 / 25
<p>A relative greets a Palestinian prisoner (back facing camera) as he arrives in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A relative greets a Palestinian prisoner (back facing camera) as he arrives in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A relative greets a Palestinian prisoner (back facing camera) as he arrives in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
5 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh kisses his sister at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh kisses his sister at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh kisses his sister at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
6 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh mourns near the grave of his mother at a cemetery in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh mourns near the grave of his mother at a cemetery in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh mourns near the grave of his mother at a cemetery in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
7 / 25
<p>Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
8 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel since 1994, hugs his mother at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel since 1994, hugs his mother at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel since 1994, hugs his mother at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
9 / 25
<p>Relatives and friends of Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh celebrate his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Relatives and friends of Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh celebrate his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Relatives and friends of Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh celebrate his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
10 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (L) is greeted by his niece upon his arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (L) is greeted by his niece upon his arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (L) is greeted by his niece upon his arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Close
11 / 25
<p>A Palestinian man waits near the Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A Palestinian man waits near the Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A Palestinian man waits near the Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
12 / 25
<p>People wait near Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

People wait near Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

People wait near Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
13 / 25
<p>Palestinians wave flags and shout as they await the release of prisoners outside the Israeli prison of Ofer, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinians wave flags and shout as they await the release of prisoners outside the Israeli prison of Ofer, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Palestinians wave flags and shout as they await the release of prisoners outside the Israeli prison of Ofer, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
14 / 25
<p>People greet freed Palestinian prisoners in a bus upon their arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

People greet freed Palestinian prisoners in a bus upon their arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

People greet freed Palestinian prisoners in a bus upon their arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
15 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner looks out of a bus as people celebrate upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner looks out of a bus as people celebrate upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner looks out of a bus as people celebrate upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
16 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
17 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner (top) is greeted upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner (top) is greeted upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner (top) is greeted upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
18 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
19 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner hugs a relative after his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner hugs a relative after his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner hugs a relative after his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
20 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner (C) is surrounded by people upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner (C) is surrounded by people upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner (C) is surrounded by people upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
21 / 25
<p>Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
22 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (R) is greeted by his mother upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (R) is greeted by his mother upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (R) is greeted by his mother upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
23 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
24 / 25
<p>Palestinians celebrate the arrival of freed prisoners in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinians celebrate the arrival of freed prisoners in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Palestinians celebrate the arrival of freed prisoners in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
INS Sindhurakshak on fire

INS Sindhurakshak on fire

Next Slideshows

INS Sindhurakshak on fire

INS Sindhurakshak on fire

An explosion and fire on a diesel-powered submarine berthed at a base in Mumbai on Wednesday soured a week of naval milestones.

14 Aug 2013
Fidel Castro turns 87

Fidel Castro turns 87

Largely out of sight but not out of mind, the former Cuban leader reaches his 87th birthday.

13 Aug 2013
Preparing for Independence Day

Preparing for Independence Day

Full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

13 Aug 2013
Mali votes

Mali votes

Poll workers count votes in Mali's high stakes presidential runoff.

12 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Highlights from the Turkish president's India visit in June 2017.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures