Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 27, 2013 | 9:30pm IST

Palestinian teen wedding

<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, kisses his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, kisses his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, kisses his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
1 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, drinks with his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, drinks with his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, drinks with his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
2 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, is welcomed by his relatives a day before his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, is welcomed by his relatives a day before his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. ...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, is welcomed by his relatives a day before his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
3 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, shows his traditional paint on his hands before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, shows his traditional paint on his hands before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, shows his traditional paint on his hands before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
4 / 25
<p>Relatives of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, and his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) take part in their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Relatives of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, and his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) take part in their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Relatives of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, and his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) take part in their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
5 / 25
<p>The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
6 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh, 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15, leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh, 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15, leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh, 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15, leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
7 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh (2nd L), 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15 leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh (2nd L), 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15 leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh (2nd L), 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15 leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
8 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, prepares before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, prepares before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, prepares before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
9 / 25
<p>The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
10 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
11 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
12 / 25
<p>Newly married Ahmed Soboh, 15, plays with his brother (top) outside their house two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Ahmed Soboh, 15, plays with his brother (top) outside their house two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. ...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Ahmed Soboh, 15, plays with his brother (top) outside their house two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
13 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, washes clothes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, washes clothes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, washes clothes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
14 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, dresses herself as her 15-year-old husband Ahmed is seen reflected in a mirror two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, dresses herself as her 15-year-old husband Ahmed is seen reflected in a mirror two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, dresses herself as her 15-year-old husband Ahmed is seen reflected in a mirror two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
15 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, sweeps the house of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, sweeps the house of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, sweeps the house of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
16 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, prepares tea at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, prepares tea at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, prepares tea at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
17 / 25
<p>Newlywed couple Ahmed and Tala Soboh, who are 15 and 14 years old respectively, eat breakfast at their house two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newlywed couple Ahmed and Tala Soboh, who are 15 and 14 years old respectively, eat breakfast at their house two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newlywed couple Ahmed and Tala Soboh, who are 15 and 14 years old respectively, eat breakfast at their house two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
18 / 25
<p>Newlywed Ahmed Soboh, 15, sits inside his bedroom two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newlywed Ahmed Soboh, 15, sits inside his bedroom two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newlywed Ahmed Soboh, 15, sits inside his bedroom two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
19 / 25
<p>Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, washes dishes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, washes dishes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, washes dishes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
20 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and Ahmed, 15, watch a video of their wedding party two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and Ahmed, 15, watch a video of their wedding party two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and Ahmed, 15, watch a video of their wedding party two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
21 / 25
<p>Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, closes the door of her bedroom before going out with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, closes the door of her bedroom before going out with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. ...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, closes the door of her bedroom before going out with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
22 / 25
<p>Newlyweds Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed (R) ride on a donkey cart on the way to Gaza's beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newlyweds Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed (R) ride on a donkey cart on the way to Gaza's beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newlyweds Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed (R) ride on a donkey cart on the way to Gaza's beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
23 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed walk on the beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed walk on the beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed walk on the beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
24 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Camper hotel

Camper hotel

Next Slideshows

Camper hotel

Camper hotel

The world's first camping trailer hostel opens in Bonn, Germany, with 15 various camping caravans in vintage style.

27 Sep 2013
Hungary for paprika

Hungary for paprika

Hungary is hoping for a return to its once booming paprika business, a powdered spice long a staple in local cooking.

27 Sep 2013
Rubber Duck craze

Rubber Duck craze

An inflatable Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman has been spotted in cities across Asia.

27 Sep 2013
Floods in Gujarat

Floods in Gujarat

Pictures from flood-hit city of Ahmedabad.

26 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures