Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 16, 2017 | 6:11pm IST

Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary

Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 16
A wounded Palestinian protester lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
2 / 16
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 16
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
4 / 16
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
5 / 16
Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 16
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 16
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
8 / 16
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 16
Palestinian protesters stand behind a fence during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters stand behind a fence during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters stand behind a fence during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 16
A Palestinian man takes part in a rally marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man takes part in a rally marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A Palestinian man takes part in a rally marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
11 / 16
A female protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A female protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A female protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 16
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 16
A Palestinian protester drags a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester drags a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A Palestinian protester drags a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
14 / 16
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
15 / 16
A female protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A female protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A female protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Macron takes power in France

Macron takes power in France

Next Slideshows

Macron takes power in France

Macron takes power in France

Emmanuel Macron takes power as president of France, vowing to restore the country's status in Europe and the world.

15 May 2017
The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

13 May 2017
India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

12 May 2017
Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

10 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast