Pictures | Sat Apr 2, 2016

Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

A 2010 view shows the intact Temple of Bel in the historic Syrian city of Palmyra. The temple, an ancient fusion of Near Eastern and Greco-Roman architecture named for the Mesopotamian god Bel, was dedicated in 32 AD. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Referring to the building as a 'pagan temple', Islamic State members detonated explosives around the interior and exterior of the structure. Damage to the temple was extensive, with most of the stones shattered to pieces by the explosives. REUTERS/Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
The remains of the Temple of Bel today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
A statue of Athena, the Greek goddess of peace and war, seen here intact at the Palmyra museum. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
The same statue, seen here at the end of the hallway, with its arm and head missing. REUTERS/SANA

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
The Arch of Triumph, seen here intact, in the eastern section of Palmyra's colonnade, was destroyed by Islamic State in August 2015. Work on the eastern section began in 175 AD and continued into the early 3rd century. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
The Monumental Arch today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
An aerial view shows an explosion at the wall of the Fakhr al-Din al-Maani citadel as Syrian government forces pushed their way into Palmyra. The castle, believed to have been built by Mamluks in the 13th century, remains intact, although retreating Islamic State fighters detonated the stairway leading to the entrance. REUTERS/RURTR

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
The stairway at the Fakhr al-Din al-Maani citadel today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
The Valley of Tombs, west of the city's ancient walls, was home to 50 monuments, mostly sandstone tower-shaped chambers that held the graves of wealthy Palmyrenes. The Tower of Elahbel and the Tower of Iamblichus, two of the better preserved monuments, were destroyed by Islamic State in August 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
An image distributed by Islamic State in August 2015 appeared to show the total destruction of the Roman-era Baal Shamin temple. One of the most complete ancient buildings in Palmyra before its demolition, archaeologists hope to rebuild the structure, as well as the destroyed Temple of Bel and Monument Arch, by using the advanced reconstruction technique known as anastylosis. REUTERS/Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
The Great Tetrapylon, linking the west and central sections of the colonnade, is seen intact prior to the arrival of Islamic State. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
The Great Tetrapylon can be seen still intact in this aerial view taken shortly after Syrian forces retook the city. REUTERS/Rossiya 24

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
The Great Tetrapylon today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
The Roman theater, used by Islamic State to film executions, remains intact. REUTERS/Rossiya 24

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
The Roman theater today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Damage in the museum was extensive with an unknown number of relics either destroyed or looted. REUTERS/SANA

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Smoke rises from the modern city as seen from the historic city of Palmyra today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "We remain" on a stone at the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Syrian army soldiers standing on the ruins of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Damaged artifacts inside the museum. REUTERS/SANA

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "No shooting is allowed without the permission of the Emir" on a stone among the remains of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
A Syrian national flag in the historic city today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Damage to the Monumental Arch. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Syrian soldiers on the ruins of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "We remain" at theTemple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
