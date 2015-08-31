Palmyra in ruins
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. The hardline Islamic State group has destroyed part of an ancient temple in Syria's Palmyra city, a group monitoring the conflict said on August 30,...more
A view shows the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the colonnade in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Monumental Arch in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows columns in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Funerary Temple in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows columns in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives on stone ledges of columns during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives by a wall during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show people carrying a barrel during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "The...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads,...more
