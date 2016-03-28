Edition:
Mon Mar 28, 2016

Palmyra recaptured from Islamic State

A view shows damaged artefacts inside the museum of the historic city of Palmyra, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A banner belonging to the Islamic court of the Islamic State is seen on the ground after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured Palmyra city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Columns at the historical city of Palmyra are seen in this still image from an undated video taken from a social media website, as Syrian government forces push their way into Palmyra while the army attempts to recapture the historic city from Islamic State, March 24, 2016. Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flash victory signs while riding on the back of a military truck in Palmyra city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A view shows a damaged artefact at the museum of the historic city of Palmyra, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walks down the stairs of the museum of the historic city of Palmyra, after government forces recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
An aerial view of the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria, is seen in this still image taken from a drone video courtesy of Rossiya 24, made available to Reuters on March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rossiya 24/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take positions on a look-out point overlooking the historic city of Palmyra in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
The damaged sign of the City Council of Palmyra is pictured after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A flag belonging to the Islamic State fighters is seen on a motorbike after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gather at a palace complex on the western edge of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
A view shows damaged artefacts inside the museum of the historic city of Palmyra, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A general view inside the historic city of Palmyra after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A view shows the damaged Lion of Al-Lat statue at the entrance of the museum of the historic city of Palmyra, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flash victory signs and carry a Syrian national flag on the edge of the historic city of Palmyra in Homs Governorate, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 26, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
A burnt military vehicle is seen in Palmyra city after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured it, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A view shows a damaged artefact at the entrance of the museum of the historic city of Palmyra, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A general view shows the damage at the Citadel Hotel after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Empty display stands are pictured inside the museum of the historic city of Palmyra, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture as one of them carries a Syrian national flag in front of the old citadel of Palmyra in Homs Governorate, after they recaptured it on Friday, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 26, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad takes a position inside a palace complex during their offensive to recapture the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video, as Syrian government forces push their way into Palmyra while the army attempts to recapture the historic city from Islamic State March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A general view inside Palmyra city after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A general view shows part of a palace complex, which has been recaptured by Syrian government forces, on the western edge of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
An aerial view of the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Goveronorate, Syria, is seen in this still image taken from a drone video courtesy of Rossiya 24, made available to Reuters on March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rossiya 24/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A billboard (R) belonging to the Islamic State fighters erected along a road, is pictured after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured Palmyra city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
The old citadel of Palmyra is pictured in the background after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the city, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
