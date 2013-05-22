Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 22, 2013 | 8:25am IST

Panama neighborhood ablaze

<p>A woman carries a dog as a fire blazes in the background at El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. More than seventy wooden homes were set on fire by unknown causes, leaving more that one hundred people homeless. There were no reports of injuries or deaths so far, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>People look on next to a blaze affecting wooden houses at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>A firefighter is seen as wooden houses burn in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>A woman shouts as a fire blazes behind her at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>A boy gestures as a fire burns in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>People stand along a street as a fire blazes in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish a fire affecting wooden houses in El Chorrillo neighborhood of Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>A firefighter is seen as wooden houses burn in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at wooden houses in the El Chorrillo neighborhood of Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Firefighters extinguish a fire that affected wooden houses in El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

