Pictures | Tue Jul 9, 2013 | 11:55pm IST

Parade of the "big heads"

<p>A boy stands between a "Kiliki" (L) and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. "Kilikis", wearing oversized heads and playfully hitting bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through the city accompanied by brass bands during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A girl screams at a "Kiliki" from inside a building where she is hiding during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A "Kiliki" and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) get dressed after taking a break during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A child kisses a "Kiliki" during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A "Kiliki" hits children with a sponge as they sit on top of a bull run barrier during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A "Kiliki" tries to scare a boy during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A "Kiliki" tries to open the door of a building where a boy is hiding from him during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A "Kiliki" talks to a boy who tried to hide from him inside a store during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Families and their children take part in the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A "Kiliki" talks to his friend during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

