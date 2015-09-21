Paragliders of Kabul

Afghan paraglider Naweed Popal, 29, prepares to take flight in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. Paragliding is an expensive pastime, however, in a city where the average wage is about $200 a month. Even a middle-class Afghan will find it tough...more

Afghan paraglider Naweed Popal, 29, prepares to take flight in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. Paragliding is an expensive pastime, however, in a city where the average wage is about $200 a month. Even a middle-class Afghan will find it tough to afford the $500 cost of two weeks of training, while paragliding equipment costs $5,000. Getting to the tops of hills takes hours of climbing in a four-wheel drive vehicle, in the absence of proper roads. An army vehicle carries the team's equipment, with a police escort to fend off possible attacks. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

