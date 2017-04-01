Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 1, 2017 | 6:50am IST

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration against a possible change in the law to allow for presidential re-election in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration against a possible change in the law to allow for presidential re-election in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration against a possible change in the law to allow for presidential re-election in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
1 / 16
A policeman aims a weapon during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

A policeman aims a weapon during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
A policeman aims a weapon during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
2 / 16
Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
3 / 16
A protestor, who is wounded by a rubber bullet in clashes with police during a demonstration stands in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

A protestor, who is wounded by a rubber bullet in clashes with police during a demonstration stands in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
A protestor, who is wounded by a rubber bullet in clashes with police during a demonstration stands in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
4 / 16
A police vehicle with a broken windshield is seen during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

A police vehicle with a broken windshield is seen during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
A police vehicle with a broken windshield is seen during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
5 / 16
Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
6 / 16
A journalist runs during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

A journalist runs during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
A journalist runs during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
7 / 16
A protestor wounded by a rubber bullet is seen in an ambulance in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

A protestor wounded by a rubber bullet is seen in an ambulance in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
A protestor wounded by a rubber bullet is seen in an ambulance in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
8 / 16
President of Paraguay�s congress Roberto Acevedo (C) is seen during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

President of Paraguay�s congress Roberto Acevedo (C) is seen during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
President of Paraguay�s congress Roberto Acevedo (C) is seen during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
9 / 16
Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
10 / 16
Police clash with protestors during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Police clash with protestors during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Police clash with protestors during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
11 / 16
Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
12 / 16
A protestor, wounded by rubber bullets in clashes with the police during a demonstration is interviewed in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

A protestor, wounded by rubber bullets in clashes with the police during a demonstration is interviewed in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
A protestor, wounded by rubber bullets in clashes with the police during a demonstration is interviewed in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
13 / 16
Protestors clash with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Protestors clash with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Protestors clash with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
14 / 16
Paraguayan demonstrators clash with police in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Paraguayan demonstrators clash with police in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Paraguayan demonstrators clash with police in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
15 / 16
Protestors clash with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Protestors clash with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Protestors clash with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

01 Apr 2017
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

31 Mar 2017
The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

31 Mar 2017
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting...

31 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast