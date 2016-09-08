Edition:
India
Thu Sep 8, 2016

Paralympics Opening Ceremony

A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Athletes from Brazil take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Clodoaldo Silva lights the flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Clodoaldo Silva lights the flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Athletes from the United States take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Athletes from France take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Athletes from South Korea take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Performers take part during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A performer interacts with a robotic arm during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
South African athletes cheer as they take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Performers take part during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Athletes from Australia take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Athletes from Spain take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Athletes from Australia take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Athletes from United Arab Emirates take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Brazilian Paralympic runner Marcia Malsar is assisted after falling while carrying the torch as rain falls during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Athletes from China take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Athletes from Italy take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
People watch the fireworks from the Mangueira slum during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
