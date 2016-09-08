Paralympics Opening Ceremony
A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Athletes from Brazil take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Clodoaldo Silva lights the flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Athletes from the United States take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Athletes from France take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Athletes from South Korea take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Performers take part during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A performer interacts with a robotic arm during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
South African athletes cheer as they take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Performers take part during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Athletes from Australia take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Athletes from Spain take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Athletes from Australia take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Athletes from United Arab Emirates take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazilian Paralympic runner Marcia Malsar is assisted after falling while carrying the torch as rain falls during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Athletes from China take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Athletes from Italy take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People watch the fireworks from the Mangueira slum during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
