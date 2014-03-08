Edition:
Paralympics Opening Ceremony

<p>Four-time track and field Paralympic champion and record-holder Aleksey Ashapatov of Russia, arrives with torch during in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin, applauds as he stands besides International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven, during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>An icebreaker ship called "Peace" is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Flag-bearer Jonathan Lujan of the U.S., leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Ukraine's flag-bearer Mykhaylo Tkachenko arrives in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>China's flag-bearer Tian Ye, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Canada's flag-bearer Sonja Gaudet, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Italy's flag-bearer Andrea Chiarotti, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Germany's flag-bearer Andrea Rothfuss leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Britain's flag-bearer Millie Knight, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Austria's flag-bearer Philipp Bonadimann, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Australia's flag-bearer Cameron Rahles-Rahbula, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Performers form the word 'Together' during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Performers carry the Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Russian athletes carry the Paralympic flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

