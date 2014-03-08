Paralympics Opening Ceremony
Four-time track and field Paralympic champion and record-holder Aleksey Ashapatov of Russia, arrives with torch during in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Four-time track and field Paralympic champion and record-holder Aleksey Ashapatov of Russia, arrives with torch during in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, applauds as he stands besides International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven, during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, applauds as he stands besides International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven, during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An icebreaker ship called "Peace" is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An icebreaker ship called "Peace" is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Flag-bearer Jonathan Lujan of the U.S., leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Flag-bearer Jonathan Lujan of the U.S., leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Ukraine's flag-bearer Mykhaylo Tkachenko arrives in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Ukraine's flag-bearer Mykhaylo Tkachenko arrives in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
China's flag-bearer Tian Ye, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
China's flag-bearer Tian Ye, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Canada's flag-bearer Sonja Gaudet, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Canada's flag-bearer Sonja Gaudet, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Italy's flag-bearer Andrea Chiarotti, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Italy's flag-bearer Andrea Chiarotti, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's flag-bearer Andrea Rothfuss leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Germany's flag-bearer Andrea Rothfuss leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Britain's flag-bearer Millie Knight, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Britain's flag-bearer Millie Knight, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Austria's flag-bearer Philipp Bonadimann, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Austria's flag-bearer Philipp Bonadimann, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Australia's flag-bearer Cameron Rahles-Rahbula, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Australia's flag-bearer Cameron Rahles-Rahbula, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers form the word 'Together' during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers form the word 'Together' during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers carry the Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers carry the Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian athletes carry the Paralympic flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russian athletes carry the Paralympic flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Bitcoin creator revealed?
Satoshi Nakamoto is widely believed to be the founder of Bitcoin.
Donetsk threatens split
Demonstrators in Ukraine's eastern city of Donetsk demand sovereignty from the new government in Kiev.
Violence in Venezuela as protests go on
Demonstrators stage rallies and set up barricades to demand the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro.
Living with HIV
A look at the struggle to treat and prevent HIV/AIDS around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.