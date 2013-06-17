Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 18, 2013 | 2:40am IST

Parents behind bars

<p>Prisoner Silvia Rodas Paniagua and her daughter sit in a cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Prisoner Silvia Rodas Paniagua and her daughter sit in a cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Prisoner Silvia Rodas Paniagua and her daughter sit in a cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
1 / 20
<p>Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. ...more

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 20
<p>Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 20
<p>An inmate feeds her baby at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

An inmate feeds her baby at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

An inmate feeds her baby at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
4 / 20
<p>An Afghan female prisoner stands with her child in a corridor at a prison in Herat, western Afghanistan September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

An Afghan female prisoner stands with her child in a corridor at a prison in Herat, western Afghanistan September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

An Afghan female prisoner stands with her child in a corridor at a prison in Herat, western Afghanistan September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
5 / 20
<p>Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 20
<p>Inmates spend time with their babies at a "children's home" located inside a female prison camp, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Inmates spend time with their babies at a "children's home" located inside a female prison camp, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Inmates spend time with their babies at a "children's home" located inside a female prison camp, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 20
<p>Lakisha Perry, 29, hugs her daughter Stephanie Perry at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lakisha Perry, 29, hugs her daughter Stephanie Perry at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Lakisha Perry, 29, hugs her daughter Stephanie Perry at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 20
<p>A female prisoner poses for a photograph with her child at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A female prisoner poses for a photograph with her child at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A female prisoner poses for a photograph with her child at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
9 / 20
<p>Prisoners Elen Garcia (L) and Marcela Ocampo enter their cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Prisoners Elen Garcia (L) and Marcela Ocampo enter their cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Prisoners Elen Garcia (L) and Marcela Ocampo enter their cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
10 / 20
<p>Four-year-old Milagros peers at her mother Valeria Cigara (far inside the cell), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Four-year-old Milagros peers at her mother Valeria Cigara (far inside the cell), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Four-year-old Milagros peers at her mother Valeria Cigara (far inside the cell), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Close
11 / 20
<p>A pregnant prisoner (C) rests on the floor as a little girl walks past in the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A pregnant prisoner (C) rests on the floor as a little girl walks past in the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A pregnant prisoner (C) rests on the floor as a little girl walks past in the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
12 / 20
<p>Camille Glinton (L) kisses her mother Luz Gonzalez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Camille Glinton (L) kisses her mother Luz Gonzalez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Camille Glinton (L) kisses her mother Luz Gonzalez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 20
<p>An inmate's child waves to say goodbye next to a prison guard at the nursery during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate's child waves to say goodbye next to a prison guard at the nursery during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

An inmate's child waves to say goodbye next to a prison guard at the nursery during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
14 / 20
<p>Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
15 / 20
<p>Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 20
<p>An inmate walks with her baby during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate walks with her baby during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

An inmate walks with her baby during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
17 / 20
<p>Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 20
<p>Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 20
<p>Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Happy birthday Harley

Happy birthday Harley

Next Slideshows

Happy birthday Harley

Happy birthday Harley

Famed motorcycle company Harley-Davidson celebrates its 110th birthday with bikers in Rome, culminating in a mass and blessing by Pope Francis.

18 Jun 2013
Day of the African Child

Day of the African Child

The Day of the African Child brings awareness to the struggles and spirit of life in the African countries.

18 Jun 2013
The waters of Nicaragua

The waters of Nicaragua

Nicaragua has granted a Hong Kong company the right to build a $40 billion interoceanic canal. Here's a look at the water surrounding and within the Central...

17 Jun 2013
Best of E3

Best of E3

Highlights from the annual video game expo.

17 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast