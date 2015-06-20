Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 20, 2015 | 5:35am IST

Paris Air Show

Alpha Jet aircraft from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Alpha Jet aircraft from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Alpha Jet aircraft from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 37
Pilot Hugues Duval in his twin-engined "Cri-Cri", one of the world's smallest electrical planes, waits to take off from an old Broussard aircraft, on which it is attached to, during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Pilot Hugues Duval in his twin-engined "Cri-Cri", one of the world's smallest electrical planes, waits to take off from an old Broussard aircraft, on which it is attached to, during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Pilot Hugues Duval in his twin-engined "Cri-Cri", one of the world's smallest electrical planes, waits to take off from an old Broussard aircraft, on which it is attached to, during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
2 / 37
Pilot Hugues Duval (top) in his twin-engined "Cri-Cri", one of the world's smallest electrical planes, takes off from an old Broussard aircraft, on which it was attached to, during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Pilot Hugues Duval (top) in his twin-engined "Cri-Cri", one of the world's smallest electrical planes, takes off from an old Broussard aircraft, on which it was attached to, during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Pilot Hugues Duval (top) in his twin-engined "Cri-Cri", one of the world's smallest electrical planes, takes off from an old Broussard aircraft, on which it was attached to, during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 37
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 37
A Qatar Airways crew member presents the first class seats of an Airbus A380 aircraft during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Qatar Airways crew member presents the first class seats of an Airbus A380 aircraft during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Qatar Airways crew member presents the first class seats of an Airbus A380 aircraft during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 37
Visitors look at a Artemis military drone on display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Visitors look at a Artemis military drone on display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Visitors look at a Artemis military drone on display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
6 / 37
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 37
Visitors look at A H160 of Airbus Helicopter on display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Visitors look at A H160 of Airbus Helicopter on display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Visitors look at A H160 of Airbus Helicopter on display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 37
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 37
An Airbus E-Fan.1, an electrical aircraft participates in flying display during the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Airbus E-Fan.1, an electrical aircraft participates in flying display during the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An Airbus E-Fan.1, an electrical aircraft participates in flying display during the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
10 / 37
An Airbus A400 military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Airbus A400 military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
An Airbus A400 military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 37
Airplanes are seen on display in the evening at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Airplanes are seen on display in the evening at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Airplanes are seen on display in the evening at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 37
A Bombardier CS300 participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Bombardier CS300 participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Bombardier CS300 participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 37
A cabin crew member of Russian carrier Aeroflot poses in front of a Sukhoi Superjet 100 airplane during a photo session at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A cabin crew member of Russian carrier Aeroflot poses in front of a Sukhoi Superjet 100 airplane during a photo session at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A cabin crew member of Russian carrier Aeroflot poses in front of a Sukhoi Superjet 100 airplane during a photo session at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
14 / 37
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
15 / 37
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
16 / 37
A Dassault Falcon 8X jet participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Dassault Falcon 8X jet participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Dassault Falcon 8X jet participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
17 / 37
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off as it participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off as it participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off as it participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
18 / 37
An E-Fan 2.0 electrical aircraft is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An E-Fan 2.0 electrical aircraft is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
An E-Fan 2.0 electrical aircraft is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
19 / 37
A JF-17 Thunder fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. Picture taken June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A JF-17 Thunder fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. Picture taken June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A JF-17 Thunder fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. Picture taken June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
20 / 37
An H160 prototype of Airbus Helicopters is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An H160 prototype of Airbus Helicopters is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
An H160 prototype of Airbus Helicopters is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
21 / 37
An Airbus A400M military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Airbus A400M military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
An Airbus A400M military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
22 / 37
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
23 / 37
A worker cleans the cockpit of a Pilatus PC-21 on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A worker cleans the cockpit of a Pilatus PC-21 on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A worker cleans the cockpit of a Pilatus PC-21 on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
24 / 37
People walk past aircrafts at the static display area in the early morning during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People walk past aircrafts at the static display area in the early morning during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
People walk past aircrafts at the static display area in the early morning during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
25 / 37
A man looks at a Dassault Rafale fighter C on the first day of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man looks at a Dassault Rafale fighter C on the first day of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A man looks at a Dassault Rafale fighter C on the first day of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
26 / 37
A visitor walks past an aircraft at the static display area in the early morning during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A visitor walks past an aircraft at the static display area in the early morning during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A visitor walks past an aircraft at the static display area in the early morning during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
27 / 37
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
28 / 37
An Airbus A400M military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Airbus A400M military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
An Airbus A400M military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
29 / 37
A Bombardier CS300 aircraft is taxied into static display after participating in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Bombardier CS300 aircraft is taxied into static display after participating in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Bombardier CS300 aircraft is taxied into static display after participating in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
30 / 37
Workers move a Boeing 777-300ER of China airlines airplane into a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Workers move a Boeing 777-300ER of China airlines airplane into a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Workers move a Boeing 777-300ER of China airlines airplane into a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
31 / 37
A Bombardier CS300 airplane on a static display is reflected in a pair of sunglasses two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Bombardier CS300 airplane on a static display is reflected in a pair of sunglasses two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A Bombardier CS300 airplane on a static display is reflected in a pair of sunglasses two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
32 / 37
A Dassault Falcon 8X jet participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Dassault Falcon 8X jet participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Dassault Falcon 8X jet participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
33 / 37
Journalists visit the cabin of the Bombardier CS100 aircraft after a news conference one day before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Journalists visit the cabin of the Bombardier CS100 aircraft after a news conference one day before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Journalists visit the cabin of the Bombardier CS100 aircraft after a news conference one day before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
34 / 37
A worker cleans the engine of a Bombardier Global 6000 airplane on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A worker cleans the engine of a Bombardier Global 6000 airplane on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A worker cleans the engine of a Bombardier Global 6000 airplane on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
35 / 37
French President Francois Hollande looks at a flying display with Airbus Group Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud (L), Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier (2nd R) and Dassault Group Chairman Serge Dassault (R) during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French President Francois Hollande looks at a flying display with Airbus Group Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud (L), Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier (2nd R) and Dassault Group Chairman Serge Dassault (R) during the 51st Paris...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
French President Francois Hollande looks at a flying display with Airbus Group Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud (L), Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier (2nd R) and Dassault Group Chairman Serge Dassault (R) during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
36 / 37
A Bombardier CS300 airplane is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Bombardier CS300 airplane is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A Bombardier CS300 airplane is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
California wildfire spreading

California wildfire spreading

Next Slideshows

California wildfire spreading

California wildfire spreading

Winds have driven the Lake fire near Big Bear in the San Bernardino National Forest to 10,000 acres.

20 Jun 2015
Crushing counterfeit cookware

Crushing counterfeit cookware

About one ton of counterfeit cooking items, including pans and utensils, are destroyed by Swiss customs.

20 Jun 2015
Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

The U.S. carrier is based in the Gulf to strike ISIS positions in Iraq and Syria.

20 Jun 2015
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

19 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast