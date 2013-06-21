Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 22, 2013 | 2:50am IST

Paris Air Show

<p>Alpha Jet planes from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Alpha Jet planes from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Alpha Jet planes from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
1 / 29
<p>French President Francois Hollande (L) walks past a jet from the Patrouille de France as he arrives at the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool</p>

French President Francois Hollande (L) walks past a jet from the Patrouille de France as he arrives at the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Saturday, June 22, 2013

French President Francois Hollande (L) walks past a jet from the Patrouille de France as he arrives at the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Close
2 / 29
<p>Visitors attend 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Visitors attend 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Visitors attend 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
3 / 29
<p>Visitors attend 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Visitors attend 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Visitors attend 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
4 / 29
<p>A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
5 / 29
<p>A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
6 / 29
<p>A representative from European helicopter maker AgustaWestland presents Project Zero, the World first electric tilt-rotor aircraft, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A representative from European helicopter maker AgustaWestland presents Project Zero, the World first electric tilt-rotor aircraft, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A representative from European helicopter maker AgustaWestland presents Project Zero, the World first electric tilt-rotor aircraft, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
7 / 29
<p>A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
8 / 29
<p>An Extra 330SC takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

An Extra 330SC takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

An Extra 330SC takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
9 / 29
<p>An Airbus A380 takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

An Airbus A380 takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

An Airbus A380 takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
10 / 29
<p>A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
11 / 29
<p>A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
12 / 29
<p>Engineers check specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Engineers check specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Engineers check specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
13 / 29
<p>An Antonov An-70 military aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

An Antonov An-70 military aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

An Antonov An-70 military aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
14 / 29
<p>Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters take part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters take part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters take part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
15 / 29
<p>Visitors attend the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Visitors attend the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Visitors attend the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
16 / 29
<p>A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, takes part in a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, takes part in a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, takes part in a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
17 / 29
<p>An engineer checks specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

An engineer checks specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

An engineer checks specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
18 / 29
<p>A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner is towed to the static display area at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner is towed to the static display area at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner is towed to the static display area at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
19 / 29
<p>A Sukhoi 35 fighter takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Sukhoi 35 fighter takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Sukhoi 35 fighter takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
20 / 29
<p>A visitor walks in front of a Dassault Rafale fighter on the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A visitor walks in front of a Dassault Rafale fighter on the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A visitor walks in front of a Dassault Rafale fighter on the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
21 / 29
<p>An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
22 / 29
<p>Visitors attend the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Visitors attend the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Visitors attend the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
23 / 29
<p>A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
24 / 29
<p>Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
25 / 29
<p>An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
26 / 29
<p>Visitors attend the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Visitors attend the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Visitors attend the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
27 / 29
<p>A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter is taxied for a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter is taxied for a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter is taxied for a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
28 / 29
<p>Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Saturday, June 22, 2013

Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Next Slideshows

Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revelers celebrate the longest day of the year at popular sites like Stonehenge and Times Square.

21 Jun 2013
Rage in Brazil

Rage in Brazil

Protests continue in cities across the country.

21 Jun 2013
Hats of the Royal Ascot

Hats of the Royal Ascot

The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.

21 Jun 2013
Life's a beach

Life's a beach

As the Northern Hemisphere welcomes summer, a look at seaside activities around the globe.

21 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures