Pictures | Mon Nov 16, 2015 | 9:25am IST

Paris attack aftermath

People pray outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A candle is placed during a vigil in Place de la Republique following the series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Police react to a suspicious vehicle near La Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People hold hands to form a human solidarity chain near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A policeman takes cover as he reacts to a suspicious vehicle near Le Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People place flowers outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Bullet impacts are seen in cafe window as a man places a candle outside one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People pay their respect at one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Sheet music is seen amongst candles near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Flowers and candles are placed near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A rose placed in a bullet hole in a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. The note reads "In the Name of What?" REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A woman pays her respect near the Bataclan concert hall the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A message is written on a statue near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Police patrol near the Eiffel Tower the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
People react near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A general view shows the Tuileries Garden after it was closed in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A man uses his phone to take a picture the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The entrance of the Louvre is seen deserted after the museum was closed in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
French police officers provide security as they control the crossing of vehicles on the border between France and Belgium, following the deadly Paris attacks, in Crespin, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A municipal employee ties a black ribbon around the French flag in a sign of mourning to victims the day after a series of fatal shootings in Paris, at the city hall in Nice, France, Nobember 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Books are seen placed outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
French military patrol near Notre Dame Cathedral the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Police investigators work at the scene of a shooting in a bar in Rue de le Fontaine the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Flowers are seen placed on the doorstep of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Police investigators pass near a sign smeared with what appears to be blood near the Stade de France stadium the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A policeman stands guard near the Stade de France stadium the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A victim is wheeled out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A policeman stands near an abandoned shoe that was left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Abandoned clothes of victims are out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Rescue services personnel work near covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A French policeman assists a blood-covered victim near the Bataclan concert hall following attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Paris under attack

Next Slideshows

Paris under attack

Gunmen and bombers attack restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital.

14 Nov 2015
Bataclan attack

Attackers strike the Bataclan Concert Hall during near simultaneous attacks on sites around Paris.

14 Nov 2015
Mourning for Paris

People around the globe pay tribute to those killed in the Paris attacks.

14 Nov 2015
Modi live at Wembley

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to thousands at Wembley Stadium in London.

14 Nov 2015

