Fri Sep 28, 2012

Paris Auto Show

<p>A Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>The McLaren 12C Spider car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Fiat 500 Four-Door is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Skoda Rapid is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>Engine parts are displayed in front of a Ford Fiesta Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>The KIA Picanto car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>Annette Winkler, head of Smart brand gives a speech next to a Smart ForStars model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>Maxime Picat, Director General of Peugeot, addresses reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>Daimler AG's Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche arrives on stage with the new Mercedes-Benz A Class model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>The Infiniti Emerg-E car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>The Fiat Panda Trekking model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, introduces the new Renault Clio model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A model poses next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggara on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe (Up) model and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model are displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a Concept Style Coupe on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Mini Cooper S All4 model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi Q2 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares poses next to the new Dacia Sandero on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>BMW Group Sales and Marketing manager Ian Robertson introduces the BMW Active Tourer on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a displayed car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Lexus 2.5L Hybrid engine is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A PGO Cevennes car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Mia MiAmore electric car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>Former Belgian Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx (R) attends a presentation for the new Golf model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>The Land Rover Range rover car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Bentley GT Speed is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A new model of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>A musician plays on a piano made by Peugeot Design Lab and Pleyel on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>A Citroen C4L is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>A visitor looks at an engine on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses next to the new Clio RS on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

<p>Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler poses next to an Audi Q2 on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi A3 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>A new Ford Mondeo car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. . REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>An employee presents the new Citroen DS3 Cabrio car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

