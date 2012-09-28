Paris Auto Show
A Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The McLaren 12C Spider car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The McLaren 12C Spider car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Fiat 500 Four-Door is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Fiat 500 Four-Door is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Skoda Rapid is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Skoda Rapid is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Engine parts are displayed in front of a Ford Fiesta Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Engine parts are displayed in front of a Ford Fiesta Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The KIA Picanto car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The KIA Picanto car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Annette Winkler, head of Smart brand gives a speech next to a Smart ForStars model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Annette Winkler, head of Smart brand gives a speech next to a Smart ForStars model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Maxime Picat, Director General of Peugeot, addresses reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Maxime Picat, Director General of Peugeot, addresses reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Daimler AG's Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche arrives on stage with the new Mercedes-Benz A Class model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Daimler AG's Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche arrives on stage with the new Mercedes-Benz A Class model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Infiniti Emerg-E car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Infiniti Emerg-E car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Fiat Panda Trekking model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Fiat Panda Trekking model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, introduces the new Renault Clio model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, introduces the new Renault Clio model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A model poses next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggara on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A model poses next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggara on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe (Up) model and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model are displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe (Up) model and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model are displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a Concept Style Coupe on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a Concept Style Coupe on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mini Cooper S All4 model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mini Cooper S All4 model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi Q2 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi Q2 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares poses next to the new Dacia Sandero on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares poses next to the new Dacia Sandero on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
BMW Group Sales and Marketing manager Ian Robertson introduces the BMW Active Tourer on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
BMW Group Sales and Marketing manager Ian Robertson introduces the BMW Active Tourer on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a displayed car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a displayed car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Lexus 2.5L Hybrid engine is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Lexus 2.5L Hybrid engine is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A PGO Cevennes car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A PGO Cevennes car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mia MiAmore electric car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Mia MiAmore electric car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Former Belgian Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx (R) attends a presentation for the new Golf model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Former Belgian Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx (R) attends a presentation for the new Golf model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Land Rover Range rover car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Land Rover Range rover car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Bentley GT Speed is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Bentley GT Speed is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A new model of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A new model of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A musician plays on a piano made by Peugeot Design Lab and Pleyel on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A musician plays on a piano made by Peugeot Design Lab and Pleyel on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Citroen C4L is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Citroen C4L is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A visitor looks at an engine on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A visitor looks at an engine on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses next to the new Clio RS on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses next to the new Clio RS on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler poses next to an Audi Q2 on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler poses next to an Audi Q2 on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi A3 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi A3 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A new Ford Mondeo car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. . REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A new Ford Mondeo car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. . REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An employee presents the new Citroen DS3 Cabrio car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An employee presents the new Citroen DS3 Cabrio car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Festival for Ganesh
Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is honored in a festival where his idols are paraded and immersed in the sea, representing the god taking away with him the...
The war on polio
Worldwide cases of polio have fallen 99 percent since 1988.
World of tourists
A look at globe-trotting travelers on World Tourism Day.
Free healthcare
The Care Harbor/LA free clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.