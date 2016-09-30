Paris Auto Show
A Renault Trezor car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rear view of the newly unveiled Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Burby's E-Moke electric car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Carlos Ghosn (R), Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (C) listen to an explication as they look at the Renault concept car "Trezor". REUTERS/Miguel Medina/Pool
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Kia hybrid engine. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
An Alfa Romeo C4. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Mercedes EQ concept car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A detail of the Mercedes AMG GT Roadster. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The sports car with electric drive Roadyacht GLM-G4. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The new battery of the Renault electric car Z.E. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A DS electric E-Tense concept car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An Audi RS 7 concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Tesla Model X. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Honda Civic Type R Prototype. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Citroen CXperience. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The new Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Herbert Diess, head of Volkswagen's namesake brand, attends a news conference. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Rear view of the Jaguar F-Type SVR. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Stephan Schaller, President of BMW Motorrad. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Genesis New York Concept. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The BMW i8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Toyota Mirai, a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Peugeot 3008 DKR. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Citroen CXperience. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Toyota FCV Plus fuel cell concept car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An Audi 4.0 TDI engine. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Citroen C3 WRC car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Peugeot HYbrid-Bike. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
The Jews of Ethiopia
Among Ethiopia's Falash Mura Jewish community.
The royal siblings
Snapshots of the young Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Will and Kate visit Canada
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Canada with their children.
Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week
Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.