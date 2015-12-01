Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 1, 2015 | 8:33pm IST

Paris climate summit

French President Francois Hollande waits for a guest before a bilateral meeting during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Participants take a break during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
French President Francois Hollande puts his thumbprint on a wall at the Nicolas Hulot Foundation stand in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Israeli's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) talks with Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas during a family photo for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A participant makes its way past posters on a showcase during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
President Barack Obama (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the climate change summit in Paris, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A woman looks at the stand "Ocean and Climate" in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (L) talks to Jordan's King Abdullah as they arrive for a family photo during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A participant is seen at a digital working space during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
President Barack Obama awaits his turn to speak during the COP21 session of statements by heads of state and government at the climate summit, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they attend a meeting on Carbon Pricing on the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A visitor takes pictures of Chinese ecology awareness posters on display during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
President Barack Obama meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of the two-week climate summit in Paris November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Visitors pedal at a power station to recharge batteries for their mobile phones in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
President Barack Obama looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande depart the stage after the launch of Mission Innovation, a landmark commitment to dramatically accelerate public and private global clean energy innovation, during the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Delegates take a break during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (C) pose for a family photo with fellow world leaders during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
President Barack Obama (2ndL) shakes hands with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as French President Francois Hollande (2ndR) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a meeting to launch the 'Mission Innovation: Accelerating the Clean Energy Revolution', November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Paris city hall security employees patrol at the exhibition "Paris de L'Avenir", a showcase for tangible climate solutions in the context of the COP21 World Climate Summit, in front of Paris city hall, France, November 30, 2015, as the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) started today in Le Bourget. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Russian Vladimir Putin (C), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker attend a meeting on the sidelines of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
President Barack Obama (L) sits with French President Francois Hollande (R) during a dinner with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2ndR), French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (3rdR) and French Foreign Minister, Laurent Fabius (2ndL) at the Ambroisie restaurant in Paris, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Peruvian visitors arrive for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
