Pictures | Thu Mar 7, 2013

Paris Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris fashion week, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris fashion week, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris fashion week, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Models present creations by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato a part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato a part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato a part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac in the Oratoire du Louvre church as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac in the Oratoire du Louvre church as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac in the Oratoire du Louvre church as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Models present creations by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by AF Vandevorst designers as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by AF Vandevorst designers as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by AF Vandevorst designers as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo for fashion house Celine as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo for fashion house Celine as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo for fashion house Celine as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Russian model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Russian model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Russian model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor and Rolf as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor and Rolf as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor and Rolf as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model has her hair done backstage before French designer Sophie Albou's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Paul &amp; Joe during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model has her hair done backstage before French designer Sophie Albou's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model has her hair done backstage before French designer Sophie Albou's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Flags representing the location of Chanel stores in Europe are seen on a globe during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Flags representing the location of Chanel stores in Europe are seen on a globe during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Flags representing the location of Chanel stores in Europe are seen on a globe during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation by French designer Anne Valerie Hash as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation by French designer Anne Valerie Hash as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation by French designer Anne Valerie Hash as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&amp;M, as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&amp;M during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&M, as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&M during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&M, as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&M during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Olympia Le-Tam as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Olympia Le-Tam as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Olympia Le-Tam as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo for fashion house Celine as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo for fashion house Celine as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo for fashion house Celine as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Amaya Arzuaga as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at the Spanish Embassy during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Amaya Arzuaga as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at the Spanish Embassy during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Amaya Arzuaga as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at the Spanish Embassy during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Roland Mouret as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Roland Mouret as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Roland Mouret as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Models present creations by Irish designer Sharon Wauchob as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by Irish designer Sharon Wauchob as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Irish designer Sharon Wauchob as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, February 27, 2013. ...more

A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Lydia Maurer as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paco Rabanne during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Lydia Maurer as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paco Rabanne during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Lydia Maurer as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paco Rabanne during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Lydia Maurer as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paco Rabanne during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Lydia Maurer as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paco Rabanne during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Lydia Maurer as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paco Rabanne during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Raffaele Borriello as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Leonard during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Raffaele Borriello as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Leonard during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Raffaele Borriello as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Leonard during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Russian model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Russian model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Russian model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Actress Jessica Alba attends the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear Kenzo fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Actress Jessica Alba attends the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear Kenzo fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Actress Jessica Alba attends the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear Kenzo fashion show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show at Paris fashion week March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Models are seen before the presentation of British designer Vivienne Westwood Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Models are seen before the presentation of British designer Vivienne Westwood Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models are seen before the presentation of British designer Vivienne Westwood Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation from Australian designer Martin Grant's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation from Australian designer Martin Grant's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation from Australian designer Martin Grant's Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Maids are seen before the start of the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&amp;M by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&amp;M, during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Maids are seen before the start of the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&M by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&M, during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Maids are seen before the start of the Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&M by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&M, during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Models present creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Models present creations during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Models present creations during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Models present creations by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Models present creations by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Models present creations by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Singer Rita Ora performs on stage during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Singer Rita Ora performs on stage during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Rita Ora performs on stage during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Designer Anthony Vaccarello appears at the end of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Designer Anthony Vaccarello appears at the end of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Designer Anthony Vaccarello appears at the end of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Devastee during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Devastee during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles...more

A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Devastee during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Models present creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models present creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A model waits backstage before the presentation of Steffie Christiaens Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model waits backstage before the presentation of Steffie Christiaens Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model waits backstage before the presentation of Steffie Christiaens Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A table with pictures of models is seen backstage before the presentation of Steffie Christiaens Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A table with pictures of models is seen backstage before the presentation of Steffie Christiaens Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A table with pictures of models is seen backstage before the presentation of Steffie Christiaens Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Models leave after the presentation of French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Devastee during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Models leave after the presentation of French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Devastee during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models leave after the presentation of French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Devastee during Paris fashion week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

