Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Christian Dior during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Singapore-born designer Andrew Gn as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Singapore-born designer Andrew Gn as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Dossena as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Paco Rabanne during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Dossena as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Paco Rabanne during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Christian Wijnants as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by American designer Adam Andrascik as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Guy Laroche during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by American designer Adam Andrascik as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Guy Laroche during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Rochas during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Rochas during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present shoe creations by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Devastee during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Devastee during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Christine Phung as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Lea Peckre as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Ilan Delouis and creative director Jenny Mannerheim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Each x Other during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Devastee during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Devastee during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Devastee during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Ilan Delouis and creative director Jenny Mannerheim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Each x Other during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Lea Peckre as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Lea Peckre as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Ilan Delouis and creative director Jenny Mannerheim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Each x Other during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Ilan Delouis and creative director Jenny Mannerheim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Each x Other during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designers Francois Alary and Ophelie Klere as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Devastee during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Lea Peckre as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Danish designer Anne Sofie Madsen as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Danish designer Anne Sofie Madsen as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
