Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 5, 2012 | 12:55am IST

Paris' Haute Couture

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
3 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
6 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 40
<p>French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (L) appears with Tunisian model Hanaa Ben Abdesslem at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (L) appears with Tunisian model Hanaa Ben Abdesslem at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (L) appears with Tunisian model Hanaa Ben Abdesslem at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
12 / 40
<p>Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
13 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
14 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
15 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
16 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
17 / 40
<p>Models present creations by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Models present creations by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Models present creations by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
18 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 40
<p>Chinese actress Fan Bingbing presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
20 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
21 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
22 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
23 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
24 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
25 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
26 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Atelier Versace in Paris July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Atelier Versace in Paris July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Atelier Versace in Paris July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
27 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Zahia Dehar as part of her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line presentation during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by Zahia Dehar as part of her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line presentation during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Zahia Dehar as part of her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line presentation during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
28 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Zahia Dehar as part of her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line presentation during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by Zahia Dehar as part of her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line presentation during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Zahia Dehar as part of her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line presentation during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
29 / 40
<p>Zahia Dehar presents her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Zahia Dehar presents her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Zahia Dehar presents her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
30 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
31 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
32 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
33 / 40
<p>A model is made up backstage before the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by French designer Alexis Mabille in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model is made up backstage before the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by French designer Alexis Mabille in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model is made up backstage before the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by French designer Alexis Mabille in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
34 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
35 / 40
<p>Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
36 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
37 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
38 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
39 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Highest-paid actors

Highest-paid actors

Next Slideshows

Highest-paid actors

Highest-paid actors

A look at which actors were paid the most money for their roles in the past year.

05 Jul 2012
Celebrity Scientologists

Celebrity Scientologists

Tom Cruise and John Travolta are among the biggest stars in the Church of Scientology.

04 Jul 2012
Gay celebrities

Gay celebrities

The famous faces who have come out as being gay.

03 Jul 2012
BET Awards

BET Awards

Chaka Khan performed a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

03 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast