Pictures | Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 2:50am IST

Paris Haute Couture

Italian designer Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Italian designer Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Italian designer Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
German designer Karl Lagerfeld Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
German designer Karl Lagerfeld Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Actress Rossy de Palma poses next to photographers before Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
