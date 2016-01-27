Edition:
India
Thu Jan 28, 2016

Paris Haute Couture

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A model presents a creation by designer Stephane Rolland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A model gets her makeup done backstage before Lebanese designer Elie Saab's show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by designer Stephane Rolland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Models present creations by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by designer Stephane Rolland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French film producer and actress Julie Gayet (C) takes a selfie during French designer Alexis Mabille's show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Drones hover as a model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attends the Schiaparelli show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Models are reflected in a glass mirror ceiling during the Dior show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Models present creations by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy attends the Schiaparelli show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Italian designer Donatella Versace appears at the end of her show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
