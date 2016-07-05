Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 6, 2016 | 1:25am IST

Paris Haute Couture

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 31
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 31
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 31
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 31
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 31
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 31
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 31
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 31
A drawing of a Haute Couture Chanel dress by German designer Karl Lagerfeld is seen during his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A drawing of a Haute Couture Chanel dress by German designer Karl Lagerfeld is seen during his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A drawing of a Haute Couture Chanel dress by German designer Karl Lagerfeld is seen during his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 31
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 31
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 31
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 31
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 31
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 31
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 31
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 31
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 31
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 31
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 31
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 31
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
21 / 31
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 31
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
23 / 31
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
24 / 31
A model presents a creation from the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection by Vetements fashion house. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection by Vetements fashion house. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection by Vetements fashion house. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
25 / 31
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
26 / 31
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
27 / 31
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
28 / 31
Models present creations by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Models present creations by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
29 / 31
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
30 / 31
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Hollywood talks Oscars diversity

Hollywood talks Oscars diversity

Next Slideshows

Hollywood talks Oscars diversity

Hollywood talks Oscars diversity

Celebrities respond to the lack of diversity in the 2016 Academy Awards acting categories, for a second straight year.

30 Jun 2016
Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

28 Jun 2016
Scenes from Glastonbury

Scenes from Glastonbury

Images from the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm.

27 Jun 2016
Glastonbury: Mud and music

Glastonbury: Mud and music

Revelers head to the annual music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

24 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast