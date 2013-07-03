Paris Haute Couture
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man takes a picture with a tablet as a model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man takes a picture with a tablet as a model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (front C) appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (front C) appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
(L-R) French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, actress Jennifer Lawrence, and Sidney Toledano, Chief Executive of Dior, look at models as they attend Belgian designer Raf Simons' Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for...more
(L-R) French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, actress Jennifer Lawrence, and Sidney Toledano, Chief Executive of Dior, look at models as they attend Belgian designer Raf Simons' Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Boot it!
From fancy high heels to hand-made ones, every shoe has a story.
BET Awards
Stars and celebrities appear at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles.
Glastonbury festival
Music fans descend on Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, for the Glastonbury festival.
Mourning Gandolfini
Fellow actors mourned actor James Gandolfini as a great craftsman at his funeral, a week after the 51-year-old star of the HBO television show "The Sopranos"...
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.