Paris Haute Couture

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A man takes a picture with a tablet as a model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Models present creations by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld (front C) appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Actress Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall before the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>(L-R) French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, actress Jennifer Lawrence, and Sidney Toledano, Chief Executive of Dior, look at models as they attend Belgian designer Raf Simons' Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Models present creations by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

