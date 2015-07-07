Paris Haute Couture
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel at the Grand Palais. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A guest poses before Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld appears with Kendall Jenner at the end of his show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Julianne Moore presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Kristen Stewart presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
US actress and model Olivia Palermo poses during a photocall before French fashion house Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. Picture taken July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British actress Emily Blunt poses during a photocall before the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Jessica Alba poses before the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Architect Peter Marino poses during a photocall before Christian Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Adeline Andre stands with models before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Doutzen Kroes presents a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Joan Smalls a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
