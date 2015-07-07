Edition:
Paris Haute Couture

Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel at the Grand Palais. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A guest poses before Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld appears with Kendall Jenner at the end of his show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julianne Moore presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Kristen Stewart presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
US actress and model Olivia Palermo poses during a photocall before French fashion house Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. Picture taken July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
British actress Emily Blunt poses during a photocall before the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Actress Jessica Alba poses before the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Architect Peter Marino poses during a photocall before Christian Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Adeline Andre stands with models before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Doutzen Kroes presents a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Joan Smalls a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
