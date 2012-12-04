Edition:
Paris Hilton in India

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton poses for a photograph during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton listens to a speaker during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton greets the children during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton poses for a photograph with children during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton dances with children during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton wears a "tilak", the Hindu traditional mark, on her forehead and a saffron-coloured scarf as she leaves after a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton wears a "tilak", the Hindu traditional mark, on her forehead and a saffron-coloured scarf as she leaves after a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton wears a "tilak" on her forehead and a saffron-coloured scarf after a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

