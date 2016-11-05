Edition:
Paris migrant camp dismantled

Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station in Paris after the evacuation of thousands of migrants and their transfer by French authorities to reception centers across the country, France, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants carry their belongings as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Workers clean the site of a migrant makeshift camp under the elevated Stalingrad metro station in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A message is seen left on a tent of a dismantled makeshift camp. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A baby trolley is removed by workers as they clean a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A bulldozer removes tents from a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants play football on the street as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
