Paris migrant camp dismantled
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station in Paris after the evacuation of thousands of migrants and their transfer by French authorities to reception centers across the country, France, November 4, 2016....more
Migrants carry their belongings as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Workers clean the site of a migrant makeshift camp under the elevated Stalingrad metro station in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A message is seen left on a tent of a dismantled makeshift camp. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A baby trolley is removed by workers as they clean a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A bulldozer removes tents from a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants play football on the street as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Turkey's media crackdown
Since the attempted coup, 170 newspapers, magazines, television stations and news agencies have been shut down, leaving 2,500 journalists unemployed, Turkey's...
The dark side of the election
Candidates, supporters and surrogates operating in the shadows of the presidential election.
Black skies of Mosul
Oil wells torched by Islamic State surround the besieged city of Mosul.
Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia
Tens of thousands of hardline Muslim protesters rally to demand the resignation of the governor of the capital, Jakarta, who they said had insulted the Koran.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.