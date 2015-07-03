Paris skyscrapers
The Montparnasse tower, the tallest building in Europe, dominates Paris skyline, March 14, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) in Paris February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man raises his mobile phone as he takes pictures on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
View of the Coeur Defense office complex at La Defense, the financial and business district west of Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A view shows city rooftops and chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings in Paris with the financial district of La Defense in the background December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 185 metre GDF Suez Tower at La Defense business district outside Paris October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An aerial view shows the Arche de la Defense building (top) in the financial and business district, near Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A general view of the Arc de Triomphe and La Defense business district (background) before the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of Belgian-French financial services group Dexia building (C) and Prisma tower (R) in the business district of La Defense, near Paris, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A general view shows the Montparnasse Tower and the Paris skyline from the Parc de Belleville in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) are seen during the traditional Bastille Day in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
