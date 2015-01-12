Edition:
India
Mon Jan 12, 2015

Paris unity march

People hold panels to create the eyes of late Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier as hundreds of thousands of French citizens take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People hold panels to create the eyes of late Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier as hundreds of thousands of French citizens take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
People hold panels to create the eyes of late Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier as hundreds of thousands of French citizens take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by Heads of state as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by Heads of state as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by Heads of state as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux (R) and cartoonist Luz (L) take part with family members and relatives of the seventeen victims in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux (R) and cartoonist Luz (L) take part with family members and relatives of the seventeen victims in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux (R) and cartoonist Luz (L) take part with family members and relatives of the seventeen victims in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Citizens carrying a giant cardboard pencil reading Not Afraid take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Citizens carrying a giant cardboard pencil reading Not Afraid take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Citizens carrying a giant cardboard pencil reading Not Afraid take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
(L-R) Jean Louis Borloo, former head of the Union Democratic Independant political party, French Social Affairs, Health and Women Rights Minister Marisol Touraine, and French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

(L-R) Jean Louis Borloo, former head of the Union Democratic Independant political party, French Social Affairs, Health and Women Rights Minister Marisol Touraine, and French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
(L-R) Jean Louis Borloo, former head of the Union Democratic Independant political party, French Social Affairs, Health and Women Rights Minister Marisol Touraine, and French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Citizens carrying a placard reading Coward, Chicken, Yellow-Belly (top) and They, didn't hide. They they did not run (Bottom) take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Citizens carrying a placard reading Coward, Chicken, Yellow-Belly (top) and They, didn't hide. They they did not run (Bottom) take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Citizens carrying a placard reading Coward, Chicken, Yellow-Belly (top) and They, didn't hide. They they did not run (Bottom) take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Citizens carrying a banner which reads, We're all French today take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Citizens carrying a banner which reads, We're all French today take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Citizens carrying a banner which reads, We're all French today take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Paris Mosque rector Dalil Boubakeur, French political, religious and personalites take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Paris Mosque rector Dalil Boubakeur, French political, religious and personalites take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Paris Mosque rector Dalil Boubakeur, French political, religious and personalites take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People holding a poster reading Quick more democracy everywhere against barbarism take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People holding a poster reading Quick more democracy everywhere against barbarism take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
People holding a poster reading Quick more democracy everywhere against barbarism take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas takes part with dozens of foreign leaders in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas takes part with dozens of foreign leaders in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas takes part with dozens of foreign leaders in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People hold placards which read I am Charlie as they take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People hold placards which read I am Charlie as they take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
People hold placards which read I am Charlie as they take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux (4thL) and cartoonist Luz (2ndL) take part with family members and relatives of the seventeen victims in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux (4thL) and cartoonist Luz (2ndL) take part with family members and relatives of the seventeen victims in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux (4thL) and cartoonist Luz (2ndL) take part with family members and relatives of the seventeen victims in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Citizens carrying placards reading Charlie it is us and The religions united against the hatred take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Citizens carrying placards reading Charlie it is us and The religions united against the hatred take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Citizens carrying placards reading Charlie it is us and The religions united against the hatred take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Citizens carrying giant cardboard pencils reading I'm Charlie take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Citizens carrying giant cardboard pencils reading I'm Charlie take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Citizens carrying giant cardboard pencils reading I'm Charlie take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Citizens carrying a banner which reads, We are Charlie - Love stronger than the hatred take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Citizens carrying a banner which reads, We are Charlie - Love stronger than the hatred take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Citizens carrying a banner which reads, We are Charlie - Love stronger than the hatred take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
