Parkour: The art of moving
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Young Libyans practice parkour on the beach in Benghazi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Young Libyans practice parkour on the beach in Benghazi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Young Libyans practice parkour on the beach in Benghazi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Young Libyans practice parkour on the beach in Benghazi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Rashaad Gomez practises parkour in a park in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rashaad Gomez practises parkour in a park in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Zakaria Alakory, 19, practices parkour on a beach in Benghazi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Zakaria Alakory, 19, practices parkour on a beach in Benghazi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Zakaria Alakory, 19, and Assem Al khshmy, 16, practice parkour on the beach in Benghazi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Zakaria Alakory, 19, and Assem Al khshmy, 16, practice parkour on the beach in Benghazi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A teenage boy practices his parkour skills at Fundidora Park in Monterrey May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A teenage boy practices his parkour skills at Fundidora Park in Monterrey May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A youth jumps during a Parkour practice on top of a seven-floor building in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A youth jumps during a Parkour practice on top of a seven-floor building in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A youth practices parkour, also known as free-running, as he jumps off roofs in the city of Netanya December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A youth practices parkour, also known as free-running, as he jumps off roofs in the city of Netanya December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A youth practices parkour as he jumps off a wall in central Sydney June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A youth practices parkour as he jumps off a wall in central Sydney June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Members of Egy PK, one of the first Parkour groups in Egypt, execute stunts during a street performance in Cairo February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa
Members of Egy PK, one of the first Parkour groups in Egypt, execute stunts during a street performance in Cairo February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa
Du Yize, the founder and trainer of the Beijing Du Yize Parkour Club, shows his skills outside the Forbidden City in Beijing January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Du Yize, the founder and trainer of the Beijing Du Yize Parkour Club, shows his skills outside the Forbidden City in Beijing January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A Palestinian youth practises his parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth practises his parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practise their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practise their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of the Beijing Du Yize Parkour Club show their skills at the Forbidden City in Beijing January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Members of the Beijing Du Yize Parkour Club show their skills at the Forbidden City in Beijing January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A member of the Street Show PK Club shows his parkour skills at a park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Steven Shi
A member of the Street Show PK Club shows his parkour skills at a park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Steven Shi
Members of Trace Elements from Australia perform "Parkour" at Hong Kong's financial Central District July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Members of Trace Elements from Australia perform "Parkour" at Hong Kong's financial Central District July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Palestinian youth practises his parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth practises his parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A youth practices parkour as he jumps off a wall in central Sydney June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A youth practices parkour as he jumps off a wall in central Sydney June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Next Slideshows
Air Panda
A pair of giant pandas arrive at Brussels airport from China en route to their new home at a wildlife park in Belgium.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival in Venice.
Openly gay athletes
Current and retired openly gay professional athletes.
Unrest spreads in Venezuela
A jailed protest leader urges peace as demonstrations against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro turn violent.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.