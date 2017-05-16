Past Oscar hosts
Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017. Best Picture winner: Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Rock hosted in 2016. Best Picture winner: Spotlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
