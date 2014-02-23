Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Feb 23, 2014 | 10:55pm IST

Past Oscar hosts

<p>Ellen DeGeneres will host the 2014 Academy Awards. It will be her second stint as master of ceremonies for the Oscars. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Ellen DeGeneres will host the 2014 Academy Awards. It will be her second stint as master of ceremonies for the Oscars. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Ellen DeGeneres will host the 2014 Academy Awards. It will be her second stint as master of ceremonies for the Oscars. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 19
<p>Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 19
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
3 / 19
<p>James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
4 / 19
<p>Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 19
<p>Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
6 / 19
<p>Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
7 / 19
<p>Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
8 / 19
<p>Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
9 / 19
<p>Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
10 / 19
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
11 / 19
<p>Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 19
<p>Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
13 / 19
<p>Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File</p>

Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File

Close
14 / 19
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
15 / 19
<p>Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
16 / 19
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
17 / 19
<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File</p>

Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File

Close
18 / 19
<p>David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Sunday, February 23, 2014

David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Next Slideshows

BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Highlights from the BRIT Music Awards in London.

20 Feb 2014
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

20 Feb 2014
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

19 Feb 2014
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party

Models celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

18 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures