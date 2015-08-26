Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 26, 2015 | 6:20pm IST

Patels Protest

Members of the Patel community climb a police vehicle as they attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. Thousands of the community members on Tuesday held the huge protest rally to demand reservation for their community, local media reported. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Members of the Patel community climb a police vehicle as they attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. Thousands of the community members on Tuesday held the huge protest rally to demand reservation for their community, local media...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Members of the Patel community climb a police vehicle as they attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. Thousands of the community members on Tuesday held the huge protest rally to demand reservation for their community, local media reported. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 9
Police wield their batons against a member of the Dalit community after clashes broke out between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Police wield their batons against a member of the Dalit community after clashes broke out between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Police wield their batons against a member of the Dalit community after clashes broke out between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 9
People watch a protest rally by members of the Patel community from a shopping mall in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People watch a protest rally by members of the Patel community from a shopping mall in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
People watch a protest rally by members of the Patel community from a shopping mall in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 9
A member of the Patel community holding a mock scratch plough shouts slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. The words read, "Victory to Sardar". REUTERS/Amit Dave

A member of the Patel community holding a mock scratch plough shouts slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. The words read, "Victory to Sardar". REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A member of the Patel community holding a mock scratch plough shouts slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. The words read, "Victory to Sardar". REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 9
Members of the Patel community display placards as they attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Members of the Patel community display placards as they attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Members of the Patel community display placards as they attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 9
Members of the Patel community attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Members of the Patel community attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Members of the Patel community attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 9
Members of the Patel community raise their arms as they shout slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Members of the Patel community raise their arms as they shout slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Members of the Patel community raise their arms as they shout slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
7 / 9
Members of the Patel community raise their arms as they shout slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Members of the Patel community raise their arms as they shout slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Members of the Patel community raise their arms as they shout slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 9
People are seen through the broken glass of a passenger bus that was damaged in clashes between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People are seen through the broken glass of a passenger bus that was damaged in clashes between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
People are seen through the broken glass of a passenger bus that was damaged in clashes between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Fleeing Venezuela

Fleeing Venezuela

Next Slideshows

Fleeing Venezuela

Fleeing Venezuela

People cross the Tachira river border as Venezuela steps up deportation of Colombians in what it says is an effort to crack down on paramilitary gangs.

26 Aug 2015
Western wildfires rage

Western wildfires rage

Crews battle a flurry of deadly wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and California.

25 Aug 2015
Garbage overflows in Beirut

Garbage overflows in Beirut

Protests over trash collection spill over into street violence and calls for the Lebanese government to resign.

25 Aug 2015
Welcome to Greece

Welcome to Greece

After arduous journeys, emotional migrants reach land on the Greek islands of Kos and Lesbos.

25 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast