Patels Protest
Members of the Patel community climb a police vehicle as they attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. Thousands of the community members on Tuesday held the huge protest rally to demand reservation for their community, local media...more
Police wield their batons against a member of the Dalit community after clashes broke out between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People watch a protest rally by members of the Patel community from a shopping mall in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A member of the Patel community holding a mock scratch plough shouts slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. The words read, "Victory to Sardar". REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the Patel community display placards as they attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the Patel community attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the Patel community raise their arms as they shout slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the Patel community raise their arms as they shout slogans during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People are seen through the broken glass of a passenger bus that was damaged in clashes between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
