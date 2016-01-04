Pathankot IAF base attacked

An Indian security personnel carries a pistol while standing on guard outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, India, January 2, 2016. At least two gunmen and a guard were killed in an attack on an Indian Air Force base on...more

An Indian security personnel carries a pistol while standing on guard outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, India, January 2, 2016. At least two gunmen and a guard were killed in an attack on an Indian Air Force base on Saturday near the border with Pakistan, officials said, in an apparent challenge to attempts to revive a dialog between the nuclear-armed neighbors. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

