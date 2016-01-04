Pathankot IAF base attacked
An Indian army officer asks media crew to move aside inside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian army soldier climbs up stairs to take his position on the rooftop of a residential house outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian army soldier moves past a cow during a patrol outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian army soldiers stand guard near the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Security personnel search the boot of a car outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Security personnel place a barricade on a road outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian army soldiers sit in a truck as they head towards the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a protest near the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Air Force soldier (R) checks the identity card of a policeman outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A security personnel asks people to move away from the area outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Police personnel stand guard following what officials said was an attack on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot on Saturday near the border with Pakistan, in Pathankot, Punjab state, India, in this still frame taken from video, January 2, 2016....more
A policeman stands guard with a gun as vehicles pass by, following what officials said was an attack on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot on Saturday, near the border with Pakistan, in Ludhiana, Punjab state, India, in this still frame taken from...more
A policeman stands guard with a gun as vehicles pass by, following an attack on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot on Saturday, near the border with Pakistan, in Ludhiana, Punjab state, India, in this still frame taken from video, January 2, 2016....more
Indian security personnel stand guard next to a barricade outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian security personnel stand guard outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian security personnel stand guard outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian security personnel stand guard beside a road near the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian security personnel stand guard outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian security personnel carries a pistol while standing on guard outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, India, January 2, 2016. At least two gunmen and a guard were killed in an attack on an Indian Air Force base on...more
Members from Hindu Sena, a hardline group, burn an effigy of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to protest against a militant attack at the Pathankot air base, in New Delhi, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian security personnel stand guard outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian security personnel stands guard next to a barricade outside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian army's ambulance enters inside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, India, January 4, 2016. Indian security forces were working on Monday to carefully defuse grenades in the final stages of an operation to secure a vast air...more
Indian security personnel stand guard inside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, India, January 4, 2016. Indian security forces were working on Monday to carefully defuse grenades in the final stages of an operation to secure a...more
An Indian security personnel stands guard inside the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab, India, January 4, 2016. Indian security forces were working on Monday to carefully defuse grenades in the final stages of an operation to secure...more
