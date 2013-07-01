Patrolling Croatia's border
A Croatian border police officer inspects the railway near the Croatia-Serbia border in Tovarnik, east Croatia, May 12, 2013. Croatia became the European Union's 28th member on July 1 and its roughly 1,400 km of land border with non-EU neighbors...more
A Croatian border police officer inspects the railway near the Croatia-Serbia border in Tovarnik, east Croatia, May 12, 2013. Croatia became the European Union's 28th member on July 1 and its roughly 1,400 km of land border with non-EU neighbors Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro will now become the bloc's new external frontier. Croatia lies on the notorious Balkan smuggling route, used for transporting illegal migrants and drugs from the Middle East and Africa into western Europe, and its border police have modernized their equipment to include thermal vision cameras and infrared binoculars to improve control. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Border police officers inspect the border with thermal and infrared cameras in Vitaljina, south Croatia, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Border police officers sit in a patrol car as they monitor the border between Croatia and Montenegro in Vitaljina, south Croatia, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer uses a computer as a colleague inspects a car near the Croatia-Serbia border in Tovarnik, east Croatia, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer patrols the Croatia-Serbia border in Nijemci, east Croatia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Border police officers patrol the Croatia-Serbia border in Nijemci, east Croatia, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer looks through a thermal camera near the Croatia-Serbia border in Tovarnik, east Croatia, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer watches as a narcotics dog sniffs a suitcase at the border crossing in Bajakovo, on the Croatia-Serbia border, east Croatia, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer inspects a bus with a narcotics dog at the border crossing in Bajakovo, on the Croatia-Serbia border, east Croatia, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer inspects a bus at the border crossing in Bajakovo, on the Croatia-Serbia border, east Croatia, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer inspects documents at the border crossing in Bajakovo, on the Croatia-Serbia border, east Croatia, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Documents are seen under ultra violet light at the border crossing in Bajakovo, on the Croatia-Serbia border, east Croatia, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Bosnian border police officer (L) and a Croatian border police officer are seen at the new border crossing with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Neum, south Croatia, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A new border crossing between Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia is seen in the distance, behind the old border crossing, in Neum, south Croatia, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer patrols the Croatia-Serbia border in Tovarnik, east Croatia, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Border police officers inspect a car near the Croatia-Serbia border in Tovarnik, east Croatia, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer inspects an old house near the Croatia-Serbia border in Nijemci, east Croatia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer and his dog search a field near the Croatia-Serbia border in Nijemci, east Croatia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A border police officer monitors the Croatia-Serbia border in Nijemci, east Croatia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People are seen through a thermal camera near the Croatia-Serbia border in Nijemci, east Croatia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
