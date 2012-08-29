Edition:
Paul Ryan fashion

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is introduced by vice-presidential candidate Congressman Paul Ryan (R) at a campaign rally in Powell, Ohio August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Thursday, August 30, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney is seen past the boots of Paul Ryan as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Thursday, August 30, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney (L) and Paul Ryan, hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Thursday, August 30, 2012

<p>Paul Ryan speaks during a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

Thursday, August 30, 2012

<p>Paul Ryan speaks at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein</p>

Thursday, August 30, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney (L) speaks with vice Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Thursday, August 30, 2012

<p>Paul Ryan waves with his daughter Liza as his wife Janna Little (2nd L) follows with their son Charlie (L) after Mitt Romney announced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Thursday, August 30, 2012

<p>Senate Budget Committee Ranking member Jeff Sessions (R) and House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan speak to the press in response to President Barack Obama's Fiscal Year 2010 budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Thursday, August 30, 2012

<p>Paul Ryan speaks at the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Thursday, August 30, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney (R) and Paul Ryan wave to supporters during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Thursday, August 30, 2012

