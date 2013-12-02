Paul Walker: 1973 - 2013
A girl places flowers at the scene of the car crash where actor Paul Walker was killed in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A girl places flowers at the scene of the car crash where actor Paul Walker was killed in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Flowers and movies left by fans are seen at the scene of the car crash where actor Paul Walker was killed in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Flowers and movies left by fans are seen at the scene of the car crash where actor Paul Walker was killed in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Fans write remembrances at the scene of a fiery crash that killed "Fast and Furious" actor Paul Walker in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Fans write remembrances at the scene of a fiery crash that killed "Fast and Furious" actor Paul Walker in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Fans gather and place flowers at the scene of a fiery crash that killed "Fast and Furious" actor Paul Walker in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Fans gather and place flowers at the scene of a fiery crash that killed "Fast and Furious" actor Paul Walker in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paul Walker presents a creation from Colcci's 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Filipe Carvalho
Paul Walker presents a creation from Colcci's 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Filipe Carvalho
Paul Walker poses for photographers during a news conference for "Fast and Furious 4" in Taipei, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Paul Walker poses for photographers during a news conference for "Fast and Furious 4" in Taipei, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Elsa Pataky, Paul Walker and Gal Gadot pose during a photocall at the premiere of "Fast and Furious 5" in Marseille, April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Elsa Pataky, Paul Walker and Gal Gadot pose during a photocall at the premiere of "Fast and Furious 5" in Marseille, April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson pose at the world premiere of "Fast Five" at the Cinepolis Lagoon theatre in Rio de Janeiro, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Almeida
Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson pose at the world premiere of "Fast Five" at the Cinepolis Lagoon theatre in Rio de Janeiro, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Almeida
Paul Walker smiles during the premiere of the movie "Fast and Furious 4" in Taipei, April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Paul Walker smiles during the premiere of the movie "Fast and Furious 4" in Taipei, April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Jordana Brewster, director Justin Lin and Paul Walker pose for photographers during a news conference for the upcoming movie "Fast and Furious 4" in Taipei, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Jordana Brewster, director Justin Lin and Paul Walker pose for photographers during a news conference for the upcoming movie "Fast and Furious 4" in Taipei, April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Paul Walker poses during a photocall to promote "Fast & Furious" in Madrid, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Paul Walker poses during a photocall to promote "Fast & Furious" in Madrid, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster pose during a photocall to promote "Fast & Furious" in Madrid, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster pose during a photocall to promote "Fast & Furious" in Madrid, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Paul Walker arrives for the British premiere of "Fast & Furious" in Leicester Square in London, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Paul Walker arrives for the British premiere of "Fast & Furious" in Leicester Square in London, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Paul Walker arrives for the British premiere of "Fast & Furious" in Leicester Square in London, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Paul Walker arrives for the British premiere of "Fast & Furious" in Leicester Square in London, March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Paul Walker attends the premiere of the film "Fast & Furious" in Los Angeles, March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paul Walker attends the premiere of the film "Fast & Furious" in Los Angeles, March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paul Walker poses at the premiere of "Flags of Our Fathers" in Beverly Hills, October 9, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Paul Walker poses at the premiere of "Flags of Our Fathers" in Beverly Hills, October 9, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Paul Walker signs autographs as he arrives at the world premiere of "Eight Below" in Hollywood, February 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul Walker signs autographs as he arrives at the world premiere of "Eight Below" in Hollywood, February 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul Walker arrives for the premiere of "Into the Blue" at the Mann Village in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, September 21, 2005. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paul Walker arrives for the premiere of "Into the Blue" at the Mann Village in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, September 21, 2005. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Zhang Ziyi and actor Paul Walker present the award for Best Kiss at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 4, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Zhang Ziyi and actor Paul Walker present the award for Best Kiss at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 4, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Paul Walker poses at the premiere of "2 Fast 2 Furious" in Los Angeles, June 3, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Paul Walker poses at the premiere of "2 Fast 2 Furious" in Los Angeles, June 3, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
