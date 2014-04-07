Peaches Geldof: 1989-2014
Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Peaches Geldof and husband Thomas Cohen arrive for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, in London January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Peaches Geldof and husband Thomas Cohen arrive for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, in London January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere
Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere
Peaches Geldof arrives for the Elle Style Awards at the Roudhouse theater in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Peaches Geldof arrives for the Elle Style Awards at the Roudhouse theater in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Peaches and Pixie Geldof attend Topshop's Unique collection at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Peaches and Pixie Geldof attend Topshop's Unique collection at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Peaches Geldof poses for photographers before the presentation of the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Peaches Geldof poses for photographers before the presentation of the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen pose for photographers at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award for Mario Testino at the Park Lane Hotel in London, England, September 19, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen pose for photographers at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award for Mario Testino at the Park Lane Hotel in London, England, September 19, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model Peaches Geldoff displays a creation by PPQ designers Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Model Peaches Geldoff displays a creation by PPQ designers Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Peaches Geldof arrives on the red carpet with her friend Blake Wood during an event at Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Peaches Geldof arrives on the red carpet with her friend Blake Wood during an event at Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Socialite Peaches Geldof arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2009 event in Antibes during the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Socialite Peaches Geldof arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2009 event in Antibes during the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Peaches Geldof, daughter of British musician Bob Geldof (2nd L), poses for photographers after arriving for the presentation of the Pam Hogg 2010 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Peaches Geldof, daughter of British musician Bob Geldof (2nd L), poses for photographers after arriving for the presentation of the Pam Hogg 2010 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Peaches Geldof poses for a photo before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Peaches Geldof poses for a photo before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Peaches Geldof arrives at the Elle Style Awards at the Savoy Hotel in London, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Peaches Geldof arrives at the Elle Style Awards at the Savoy Hotel in London, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Singer Pixie Lott, Peaches Geldof, singer Paloma Faith, and actresses Anna Kendrick and MacKenzie Mauzy watch the presentation for the Temperley Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Singer Pixie Lott, Peaches Geldof, singer Paloma Faith, and actresses Anna Kendrick and MacKenzie Mauzy watch the presentation for the Temperley Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Peaches Geldof and her husband arrive for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Peaches Geldof and her husband arrive for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere
Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere
Peaches Geldof arrives at the premiere of the new film 'Factory Girl' in Leicester Square, London March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Peaches Geldof arrives at the premiere of the new film 'Factory Girl' in Leicester Square, London March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Next Slideshows
Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014
Actor Mickey Rooney, whose career spanned 10 decades, dies at the age of 93.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
David Letterman retires
A look back at some memorable moments in the late night talk show host's career.
Celebrity UN Ambassadors
The United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors’ program has been in place since 1953 and celebrities hold a number of the roles.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.