Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 8, 2011 | 4:35am IST

Pearl Harbor: 70 years later

<p>Pearl Harbor survivors walk onto the USS Arizona Memorial during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Pearl Harbor survivors walk onto the USS Arizona Memorial during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Pearl Harbor survivors walk onto the USS Arizona Memorial during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
1 / 18
<p>Tomieko Tanaka of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation greets WW II veteran Wilbur Richardson during a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

Tomieko Tanaka of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation greets WW II veteran Wilbur Richardson during a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Tomieko Tanaka of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation greets WW II veteran Wilbur Richardson during a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
2 / 18
<p>Pearl Harbor Survivors' President William Muelhieb salutes the Color Guard during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

Pearl Harbor Survivors' President William Muelhieb salutes the Color Guard during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Pearl Harbor Survivors' President William Muelhieb salutes the Color Guard during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
3 / 18
<p>U.S. Navy Seaman MU1 John Wheeler plays Taps during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

U.S. Navy Seaman MU1 John Wheeler plays Taps during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Thursday, December 08, 2011

U.S. Navy Seaman MU1 John Wheeler plays Taps during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
4 / 18
<p>Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Borucki participates in the "Walk of Honor" during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Borucki participates in the "Walk of Honor" during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Borucki participates in the "Walk of Honor" during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
5 / 18
<p>U.S. Navy sailors give a 21-gun salute to Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

U.S. Navy sailors give a 21-gun salute to Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Thursday, December 08, 2011

U.S. Navy sailors give a 21-gun salute to Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
6 / 18
<p>Pearl Harbor survivor Mal Middlesworth bows his head during the benediction at the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Pearl Harbor survivor Mal Middlesworth bows his head during the benediction at the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Pearl Harbor survivor Mal Middlesworth bows his head during the benediction at the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
7 / 18
<p>U.S. Navy sailors perform a flag ceremony for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

U.S. Navy sailors perform a flag ceremony for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Thursday, December 08, 2011

U.S. Navy sailors perform a flag ceremony for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
8 / 18
<p>A U.S. Navy sailor gives Margaret Soucy, the daughter of Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, a U.S. flag during a ceremony where his remains were being interned on the USS Utah at a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

A U.S. Navy sailor gives Margaret Soucy, the daughter of Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, a U.S. flag during a ceremony where his remains were being interned on the USS Utah at a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A U.S. Navy sailor gives Margaret Soucy, the daughter of Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, a U.S. flag during a ceremony where his remains were being interned on the USS Utah at a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
9 / 18
<p>Hundreds of people attend the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Hundreds of people attend the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Hundreds of people attend the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
10 / 18
<p>A U.S. Navy sailor plays taps for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

A U.S. Navy sailor plays taps for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A U.S. Navy sailor plays taps for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
11 / 18
<p>Reverend Tsunekiyo Tanakar (front) of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation leads a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Reverend Tsunekiyo Tanakar (front) of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation leads a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Reverend Tsunekiyo Tanakar (front) of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation leads a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
12 / 18
<p>Pearl Harbor veteran Robert Templet, who was a Radioman 1st Class at Ford Island, Hawaii, is shown in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters December 6, 2011. Templet was walking to breakfast on Sunday, December 7, 1941 when he heard a plane motor surging at his back. He turned and saw the pilot, his goggles atop his head, smiling down at him before a torpedo fell from the plane's belly. Stories like Templet's are being documented in "Infamy: December 1941," an exhibit opening on December 7, 2011, the 70th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. REUTERS/Courtesy of National World War II Museum/Handout </p>

Pearl Harbor veteran Robert Templet, who was a Radioman 1st Class at Ford Island, Hawaii, is shown in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters December 6, 2011. Templet was walking to breakfast on Sunday, December 7, 1941 when he heard a plane...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Pearl Harbor veteran Robert Templet, who was a Radioman 1st Class at Ford Island, Hawaii, is shown in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters December 6, 2011. Templet was walking to breakfast on Sunday, December 7, 1941 when he heard a plane motor surging at his back. He turned and saw the pilot, his goggles atop his head, smiling down at him before a torpedo fell from the plane's belly. Stories like Templet's are being documented in "Infamy: December 1941," an exhibit opening on December 7, 2011, the 70th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. REUTERS/Courtesy of National World War II Museum/Handout

Close
13 / 18
<p>Curators look over displays near a gas mask at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Curators look over displays near a gas mask at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Curators look over displays near a gas mask at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
14 / 18
<p>Seven USS Arizona survivors pose for pictures in front of a replica of the ship during a tour of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6, 2011. Some 100 aging Pearl Harbor Survivors will attend ceremonies on Wednesday marking the 70th anniversary of the Japanese air and naval assault that claimed 2,390 American lives and drew the United States into World War Two. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Seven USS Arizona survivors pose for pictures in front of a replica of the ship during a tour of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6, 2011. Some 100 aging Pearl Harbor Survivors will attend...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Seven USS Arizona survivors pose for pictures in front of a replica of the ship during a tour of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6, 2011. Some 100 aging Pearl Harbor Survivors will attend ceremonies on Wednesday marking the 70th anniversary of the Japanese air and naval assault that claimed 2,390 American lives and drew the United States into World War Two. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
15 / 18
<p>Pearl Harbor survivor Emerie Aresenaul and other survivors leave the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument after a tour, in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Pearl Harbor survivor Emerie Aresenaul and other survivors leave the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument after a tour, in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Pearl Harbor survivor Emerie Aresenaul and other survivors leave the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument after a tour, in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
16 / 18
<p>Pearl Harbor survivors Harold Mayo (L) and Mickey Ganitch (R) share stories with U.S. Navy Chief Nixon Galan as they tour the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Pearl Harbor survivors Harold Mayo (L) and Mickey Ganitch (R) share stories with U.S. Navy Chief Nixon Galan as they tour the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. ...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Pearl Harbor survivors Harold Mayo (L) and Mickey Ganitch (R) share stories with U.S. Navy Chief Nixon Galan as they tour the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
17 / 18
<p>Survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor wait outside before starting their tour of the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor wait outside before starting their tour of the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor wait outside before starting their tour of the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Occupy DC

Occupy DC

Next Slideshows

Occupy DC

Occupy DC

The Occupy movement strikes K Street and the Capitol.

08 Dec 2011
Pictures of the year: Technology

Pictures of the year: Technology

Our best tech photos from the past year.

08 Dec 2011
Obama going grey?

Obama going grey?

A new study says the stress of the Oval Office does not appear to cut short the lives of U.S. presidents, and that most actually live longer than their peers.

07 Dec 2011
Day of Ashura

Day of Ashura

Ashura is the most important day in the Shi'ite calendar.

06 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast