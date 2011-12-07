Pearl Harbor: 70 years later
Pearl Harbor survivors walk onto the USS Arizona Memorial during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivors walk onto the USS Arizona Memorial during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Tomieko Tanaka of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation greets WW II veteran Wilbur Richardson during a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in...more
Tomieko Tanaka of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation greets WW II veteran Wilbur Richardson during a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor Survivors' President William Muelhieb salutes the Color Guard during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry more
Pearl Harbor Survivors' President William Muelhieb salutes the Color Guard during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S. Navy Seaman MU1 John Wheeler plays Taps during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S. Navy Seaman MU1 John Wheeler plays Taps during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Borucki participates in the "Walk of Honor" during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry more
Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Borucki participates in the "Walk of Honor" during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S. Navy sailors give a 21-gun salute to Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S. Navy sailors give a 21-gun salute to Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor Mal Middlesworth bows his head during the benediction at the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry more
Pearl Harbor survivor Mal Middlesworth bows his head during the benediction at the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S. Navy sailors perform a flag ceremony for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S. Navy sailors perform a flag ceremony for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A U.S. Navy sailor gives Margaret Soucy, the daughter of Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, a U.S. flag during a ceremony where his remains were being interned on the USS Utah at a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,...more
A U.S. Navy sailor gives Margaret Soucy, the daughter of Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, a U.S. flag during a ceremony where his remains were being interned on the USS Utah at a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Hundreds of people attend the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Hundreds of people attend the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A U.S. Navy sailor plays taps for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A U.S. Navy sailor plays taps for Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Soucy, whose remains were being interned on the USS Utah, during a memorial ceremony on Ford Island in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 6,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Reverend Tsunekiyo Tanakar (front) of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation leads a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific...more
Reverend Tsunekiyo Tanakar (front) of the Japanese Religious Committee for World Federation leads a prayer ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial on the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor veteran Robert Templet, who was a Radioman 1st Class at Ford Island, Hawaii, is shown in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters December 6, 2011. Templet was walking to breakfast on Sunday, December 7, 1941 when he heard a plane...more
Pearl Harbor veteran Robert Templet, who was a Radioman 1st Class at Ford Island, Hawaii, is shown in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters December 6, 2011. Templet was walking to breakfast on Sunday, December 7, 1941 when he heard a plane motor surging at his back. He turned and saw the pilot, his goggles atop his head, smiling down at him before a torpedo fell from the plane's belly. Stories like Templet's are being documented in "Infamy: December 1941," an exhibit opening on December 7, 2011, the 70th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. REUTERS/Courtesy of National World War II Museum/Handout
Curators look over displays near a gas mask at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Curators look over displays near a gas mask at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Seven USS Arizona survivors pose for pictures in front of a replica of the ship during a tour of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6, 2011. Some 100 aging Pearl Harbor Survivors will attend...more
Seven USS Arizona survivors pose for pictures in front of a replica of the ship during a tour of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 6, 2011. Some 100 aging Pearl Harbor Survivors will attend ceremonies on Wednesday marking the 70th anniversary of the Japanese air and naval assault that claimed 2,390 American lives and drew the United States into World War Two. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor Emerie Aresenaul and other survivors leave the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument after a tour, in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivor Emerie Aresenaul and other survivors leave the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument after a tour, in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Pearl Harbor survivors Harold Mayo (L) and Mickey Ganitch (R) share stories with U.S. Navy Chief Nixon Galan as they tour the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. ...more
Pearl Harbor survivors Harold Mayo (L) and Mickey Ganitch (R) share stories with U.S. Navy Chief Nixon Galan as they tour the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor wait outside before starting their tour of the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor wait outside before starting their tour of the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Next Slideshows
Occupy DC
The Occupy movement strikes K Street and the Capitol.
Pictures of the year: Technology
Our best tech photos from the past year.
Obama going grey?
A new study says the stress of the Oval Office does not appear to cut short the lives of U.S. presidents, and that most actually live longer than their peers.
Day of Ashura
Ashura is the most important day in the Shi'ite calendar.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.