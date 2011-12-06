Pearl Harbor 1941

An aerial view of "Battleship Row" at Pearl Harbor, photographed from a Japanese aircraft, beside Ford Island, during the early part of the attack on December 7, 1941. Visible ships are (L-R): USS Nevada; USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard; USS Tennessee with USS West Virginia moored outboard; USS Maryland with USS Oklahoma moored outboard; and USS Neosho, only partially visible at the extreme right. A bomb had just hit Arizona near the stern, but she has not yet received the bomb that detonated her forward magazines. West Virginia and Oklahoma are gushing oil from their many torpedo hits and are listing to port. Oklahoma's port deck edge is already under water. Nevada has also been torpedoed. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy photograph/U.S. Navy National Museum of Naval Aviation