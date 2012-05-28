Peculiar Hairdos
A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A man with a hairstyle featuring the Tokyo Sky Tree, waits to entering the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet) , in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A man holds a marijuana joint during a march against drug trafficking and in favor of the legalization of self-cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes in Medellin May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
A bourse trader dressed in a punk costume concentrates as she checks share prices during early morning trading at the Frankfurt stock exchange, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A model sports a hairstyle by designer Miuki Madelaire through downtown Plaza San Martin in Buenos Aires, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A couple kisses next to a poster that reads "Education free and quality, now" in Santiago November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A man has his hair shaved in the shape of Gujarati words "Nav Durga", or the nine incarnations of Hindu goddess Durga, during the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A couple kiss during a rally known as a "Kissing marathon for education" to demand for changes in the public state education system during a protest against the government in Santiago city in this September 1, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Ivan...more
A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles Competition in Cali May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A Hindu ascetic woman smiles as she adjusts her hair after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Kolkata January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A model displays a creation during the Alternative Hair Show at the Grand Temple, Freemason's Hall in central London October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Children dressed as Lord Buddha wait to perform during a cultural programme carrying the theme of world peace, at a school in Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Hindu pilgrims with their heads shaved to display their religion's various holy symbols wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to continue their pilgrimage in Jammu July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Brazilian soccer fan watches the telecast of the FIFA World Cup soccer match between Brazil and North Korea in Salvador, northeast Brazil, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A monk holds a mass at the Catholic shrine of Fatima May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man gets a haircut featuring Tiananmen Gate at a barbershop in Zhengzhou, Henan province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan
A participant attends the Homowo traditional festival at Teshie community in Ghana's capital, Accra, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A model presents a hair creation during thr Europe Cup open 2009 competition in Athens May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A girl displaced by war wears her hair in a traditional style at Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A girl displaced by war fixes her sister's hair in a traditional style at Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An unidentified Seattle Seahawks fan braves the snow as he watches his team play the New York Jets during their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Hair stylist Richard Thompson of Britain makes a final review of his model at Hair Expo 2008 in Sydney June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A young acrobat performs during a cultural show in Beijing February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Natasha Bedingfield poses at the 4th annual Peapod Foundation benefit concert at the Avalon in Hollywood, California February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A cheerleader performs during a Euroleague basketball match in group A in Ljubljana November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A reveller attends Bogota's summer festival inauguration parade celebrating 469 years of the foundation of Colombia's capital, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
