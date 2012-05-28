Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 28, 2012 | 12:40pm IST

Peculiar Hairdos

<p>A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
1 / 30
<p>A man with a hairstyle featuring the Tokyo Sky Tree, waits to entering the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet) , in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man with a hairstyle featuring the Tokyo Sky Tree, waits to entering the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet) , in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, May 28, 2012

A man with a hairstyle featuring the Tokyo Sky Tree, waits to entering the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet) , in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
2 / 30
<p>A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
3 / 30
<p>A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
4 / 30
<p>A man holds a marijuana joint during a march against drug trafficking and in favor of the legalization of self-cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes in Medellin May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

A man holds a marijuana joint during a march against drug trafficking and in favor of the legalization of self-cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes in Medellin May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Monday, May 28, 2012

A man holds a marijuana joint during a march against drug trafficking and in favor of the legalization of self-cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes in Medellin May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
5 / 30
<p>Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
6 / 30
<p>A bourse trader dressed in a punk costume concentrates as she checks share prices during early morning trading at the Frankfurt stock exchange, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A bourse trader dressed in a punk costume concentrates as she checks share prices during early morning trading at the Frankfurt stock exchange, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, May 28, 2012

A bourse trader dressed in a punk costume concentrates as she checks share prices during early morning trading at the Frankfurt stock exchange, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 30
<p>A model sports a hairstyle by designer Miuki Madelaire through downtown Plaza San Martin in Buenos Aires, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

A model sports a hairstyle by designer Miuki Madelaire through downtown Plaza San Martin in Buenos Aires, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Monday, May 28, 2012

A model sports a hairstyle by designer Miuki Madelaire through downtown Plaza San Martin in Buenos Aires, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
8 / 30
<p>A couple kisses next to a poster that reads "Education free and quality, now" in Santiago November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero</p>

A couple kisses next to a poster that reads "Education free and quality, now" in Santiago November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Monday, May 28, 2012

A couple kisses next to a poster that reads "Education free and quality, now" in Santiago November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
9 / 30
<p>A man has his hair shaved in the shape of Gujarati words "Nav Durga", or the nine incarnations of Hindu goddess Durga, during the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A man has his hair shaved in the shape of Gujarati words "Nav Durga", or the nine incarnations of Hindu goddess Durga, during the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, May 28, 2012

A man has his hair shaved in the shape of Gujarati words "Nav Durga", or the nine incarnations of Hindu goddess Durga, during the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
10 / 30
<p>A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, May 28, 2012

A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
11 / 30
<p>A couple kiss during a rally known as a "Kissing marathon for education" to demand for changes in the public state education system during a protest against the government in Santiago city in this September 1, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/Files</p>

A couple kiss during a rally known as a "Kissing marathon for education" to demand for changes in the public state education system during a protest against the government in Santiago city in this September 1, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Ivan...more

Monday, May 28, 2012

A couple kiss during a rally known as a "Kissing marathon for education" to demand for changes in the public state education system during a protest against the government in Santiago city in this September 1, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/Files

Close
12 / 30
<p>A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles Competition in Cali May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles Competition in Cali May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman presents an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-Hairstyles Competition in Cali May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
13 / 30
<p>A Hindu ascetic woman smiles as she adjusts her hair after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Kolkata January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Hindu ascetic woman smiles as she adjusts her hair after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Kolkata January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, May 28, 2012

A Hindu ascetic woman smiles as she adjusts her hair after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Kolkata January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
14 / 30
<p>A model displays a creation during the Alternative Hair Show at the Grand Temple, Freemason's Hall in central London October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A model displays a creation during the Alternative Hair Show at the Grand Temple, Freemason's Hall in central London October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, May 28, 2012

A model displays a creation during the Alternative Hair Show at the Grand Temple, Freemason's Hall in central London October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
15 / 30
<p>Children dressed as Lord Buddha wait to perform during a cultural programme carrying the theme of world peace, at a school in Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Children dressed as Lord Buddha wait to perform during a cultural programme carrying the theme of world peace, at a school in Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, May 28, 2012

Children dressed as Lord Buddha wait to perform during a cultural programme carrying the theme of world peace, at a school in Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
16 / 30
<p>Hindu pilgrims with their heads shaved to display their religion's various holy symbols wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to continue their pilgrimage in Jammu July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Hindu pilgrims with their heads shaved to display their religion's various holy symbols wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to continue their pilgrimage in Jammu July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Monday, May 28, 2012

Hindu pilgrims with their heads shaved to display their religion's various holy symbols wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to continue their pilgrimage in Jammu July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
17 / 30
<p>A Brazilian soccer fan watches the telecast of the FIFA World Cup soccer match between Brazil and North Korea in Salvador, northeast Brazil, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A Brazilian soccer fan watches the telecast of the FIFA World Cup soccer match between Brazil and North Korea in Salvador, northeast Brazil, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 28, 2012

A Brazilian soccer fan watches the telecast of the FIFA World Cup soccer match between Brazil and North Korea in Salvador, northeast Brazil, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 30
<p>A monk holds a mass at the Catholic shrine of Fatima May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A monk holds a mass at the Catholic shrine of Fatima May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Monday, May 28, 2012

A monk holds a mass at the Catholic shrine of Fatima May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
19 / 30
<p>A man gets a haircut featuring Tiananmen Gate at a barbershop in Zhengzhou, Henan province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan</p>

A man gets a haircut featuring Tiananmen Gate at a barbershop in Zhengzhou, Henan province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Monday, May 28, 2012

A man gets a haircut featuring Tiananmen Gate at a barbershop in Zhengzhou, Henan province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Close
20 / 30
<p>A participant attends the Homowo traditional festival at Teshie community in Ghana's capital, Accra, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A participant attends the Homowo traditional festival at Teshie community in Ghana's capital, Accra, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Monday, May 28, 2012

A participant attends the Homowo traditional festival at Teshie community in Ghana's capital, Accra, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
21 / 30
<p>A model presents a hair creation during thr Europe Cup open 2009 competition in Athens May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

A model presents a hair creation during thr Europe Cup open 2009 competition in Athens May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Monday, May 28, 2012

A model presents a hair creation during thr Europe Cup open 2009 competition in Athens May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
22 / 30
<p>A girl displaced by war wears her hair in a traditional style at Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A girl displaced by war wears her hair in a traditional style at Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, May 28, 2012

A girl displaced by war wears her hair in a traditional style at Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
23 / 30
<p>A girl displaced by war fixes her sister's hair in a traditional style at Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A girl displaced by war fixes her sister's hair in a traditional style at Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, May 28, 2012

A girl displaced by war fixes her sister's hair in a traditional style at Ngalima in northeastern Congo February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
24 / 30
<p>An unidentified Seattle Seahawks fan braves the snow as he watches his team play the New York Jets during their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo</p>

An unidentified Seattle Seahawks fan braves the snow as he watches his team play the New York Jets during their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Monday, May 28, 2012

An unidentified Seattle Seahawks fan braves the snow as he watches his team play the New York Jets during their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Close
25 / 30
<p>Hair stylist Richard Thompson of Britain makes a final review of his model at Hair Expo 2008 in Sydney June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Hair stylist Richard Thompson of Britain makes a final review of his model at Hair Expo 2008 in Sydney June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monday, May 28, 2012

Hair stylist Richard Thompson of Britain makes a final review of his model at Hair Expo 2008 in Sydney June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
26 / 30
<p>A young acrobat performs during a cultural show in Beijing February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

A young acrobat performs during a cultural show in Beijing February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Monday, May 28, 2012

A young acrobat performs during a cultural show in Beijing February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Close
27 / 30
<p>Natasha Bedingfield poses at the 4th annual Peapod Foundation benefit concert at the Avalon in Hollywood, California February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Natasha Bedingfield poses at the 4th annual Peapod Foundation benefit concert at the Avalon in Hollywood, California February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, May 28, 2012

Natasha Bedingfield poses at the 4th annual Peapod Foundation benefit concert at the Avalon in Hollywood, California February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 30
<p>A cheerleader performs during a Euroleague basketball match in group A in Ljubljana November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A cheerleader performs during a Euroleague basketball match in group A in Ljubljana November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, May 28, 2012

A cheerleader performs during a Euroleague basketball match in group A in Ljubljana November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
29 / 30
<p>A reveller attends Bogota's summer festival inauguration parade celebrating 469 years of the foundation of Colombia's capital, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A reveller attends Bogota's summer festival inauguration parade celebrating 469 years of the foundation of Colombia's capital, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monday, May 28, 2012

A reveller attends Bogota's summer festival inauguration parade celebrating 469 years of the foundation of Colombia's capital, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

A selection of our best photos from India from the past seven days.

26 May 2012
Painting the streets orange

Painting the streets orange

In several cities, fans of the Netherlands' national soccer team have started their preparations for the Euro 2012 championship and streets are rapidly changing...

25 May 2012
Egypt votes

Egypt votes

Egyptians vote in their first free election in decades.

24 May 2012
Fleet Week

Fleet Week

The U.S. Navy takes Manhattan for a week.

24 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast