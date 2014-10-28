Peek into an alley
A woman waters the plants outside her house in an alley at a slum in Mumbai October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man reads a newspaper at an alley during the morning in the old quarters of Delhi October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolchildren walk through an alley after attending private tuition at a slum in Mumbai July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A boy scares other children with a watergun as they play in an alley in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A young Hindu priest rides a bicycle past flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alley in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A man bathes in an alley with walls painted with the party symbol of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Kolkata April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A labourer carries a sack filled with rice through an alley at a wholesale market in Kolkata March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller taking him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A porter carries a basket filled with vegetables during the early morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A shopkeeper selling curd waits for customers in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A boy reacts to the camera as he plays in an alley in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A boy plays with a goat in front of closed shops in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A stray cat sits perched on a bicycle parked in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A schoolboy walks through an alley during the early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A labourer carries bricks on his back through an alley in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
People have their morning tea at a roadside tea vendor at an alley in the old quarters of Delhi August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (C), chairman of Kashmir's moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), walks through a narrow alley in Srinagar August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A boy rides his tricycle as others play inside a slum alley in Mumbai August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A vendor carrying snacks walks in an alley leading to a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People warm themselves by a fire at a market on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
People walk in a slum's alley illuminated by colorful lights ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Devotee with their faces covered with coloured powder dance in an alley during a procession on the ninth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man walks through a thoroughfare with the images of former Indian politicians and Hindu Gods and Goddesses on display at a closed roadside stall of a local doctor during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad...more
Eunuchs get ready at an alley stairwell before taking part in the Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Bhoomi, an eunuch stands at an alley stairwell as she watches Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man drinks tea as another waits to transport supplies through a market in the old quarters of Delhi June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Children use a makeshift cardboard pail to play between the alley way of a market in Kolkata May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A cycle rickshaw puller takes a nap in front of closed shops during a day-long strike in New Delhi July 5, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur
A Muslim shopkeeper sells food on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A Kashmiri man walks past as icicles hang from an electric wire in a cold morning in Srinagar February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
