Peek into Indian BPOs
An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A trainer gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly recruited employees attend a training session inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees chat during their lunch break inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee arrives at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work out at a gym inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees arrive for work at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) work inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee carries her lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A trainer (L) gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) works inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) work inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees chat with each other during lunch hours at the Indian headquarters of iGate in Bangalore February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows the Indian headquarters of iGate in Bangalore February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees cross an overpass at the Indian headquarters of iGate in Bangalore February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees work at the Indian headquarters of iGate in Bangalore February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows workers at a cafeteria inside a building at the Infosys campus at the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Employees walk in front of a pyramid-shaped building at the Infosys campus in the Electronic City area of Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Employees walk in a forecourt at the Infosys campus in the Electronic City area of Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Employees walk in front of a building dubbed the "washing machine", a well-known landmark built by Infosys at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An Infosys logo is pictured on one of the company's office buildings at their IT campus at Electronics City in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man walks past a billboard of Infosys Technologies Ltd's office in Bangalore October 10, 2003. REUTERS/Jagadeesh NV
Staff walk in Infosys Technologies campus in Electronics City in Bangalore January 20, 2003.
An engineer works in the control room at Infosys Technologies campus at Electronics City in Bangalore January 20, 2003. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Engineers work in the control room at Infosys Technologies campus at Electronics City in Bangalore January 20, 2003. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Employees work on their computer terminals on the floor of an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
