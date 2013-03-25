Edition:
India
Mon Mar 25, 2013

Peek into Indian BPOs

<p>An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A trainer gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Newly recruited employees attend a training session inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees chat during their lunch break inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>An employee arrives at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees work out at a gym inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees arrive for work at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) work inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>An employee carries her lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A trainer (L) gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) works inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) work inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees chat with each other during lunch hours at the Indian headquarters of iGate in Bangalore February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A view shows the Indian headquarters of iGate in Bangalore February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees cross an overpass at the Indian headquarters of iGate in Bangalore February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees work at the Indian headquarters of iGate in Bangalore February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A general view shows workers at a cafeteria inside a building at the Infosys campus at the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees walk in front of a pyramid-shaped building at the Infosys campus in the Electronic City area of Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees walk in a forecourt at the Infosys campus in the Electronic City area of Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees walk in front of a building dubbed the "washing machine", a well-known landmark built by Infosys at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>An Infosys logo is pictured on one of the company's office buildings at their IT campus at Electronics City in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A man walks past a billboard of Infosys Technologies Ltd's office in Bangalore October 10, 2003. REUTERS/Jagadeesh NV</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Staff walk in Infosys Technologies campus in Electronics City in Bangalore January 20, 2003.</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>An engineer works in the control room at Infosys Technologies campus at Electronics City in Bangalore January 20, 2003. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Engineers work in the control room at Infosys Technologies campus at Electronics City in Bangalore January 20, 2003. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Employees work on their computer terminals on the floor of an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

