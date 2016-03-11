Edition:
Pele's possessions

Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele smiles after unveiling his own statue during an interactive session with the students at the NSHM Knowledge Campus in Kolkata, India, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A green Umbro brand New York Cosmos football jersey number "10" worn by Pele during the 1976 North American Soccer League (NASL) season is shown in this handout image released on March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Julien's Auctions/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A 1977 North American Soccer League (NASL) Champions ring presented to Pele for being a member of the 1977 NASL champion Cosmos, previously called the "New York Cosmos," is shown in this handout photo released on March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Julien's Auctions/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A white leather Drible brand football used by Pele to score his 1,000th career goal in a match that pitted his Santos FC team against rival Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama, known as Vasco da Gama, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 19, 1969, is shown in this handout photo released on March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Julien's Auctions/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A yellow and green satin sash with a gold bullion fringe presented to Pele by the Brazilian Sport Confederation (CBD) to commemorate Brazil's legendary 1958 FIFA World Cup victory is shown in this handout photo released on March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Julien's Auctions/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
The footprints of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen at the main entrance of the Pele Museum in Santos March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Brazilian soccer legend Pele poses next to a public telephone booth with an image of his face painted by Brazilian artist Sipros after he autographed it, during the Call Parade art exhibition in Sao Paulo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, May 08, 2014
A national soccer jersey used by legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele during a previous World Cup is displayed during an exhibition on the country's past World Cup participations entitled "Brazil, a country, a world" at the Ulysses Guimaraes Convention Center in Brasilia December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2013
Brazilian soccer legend Pele shows off his six domestic championship medals at a Brazilian soccer confederation event recognising the previous incarnations of the Brazilian soccer championships in Rio de Janeiro, December 22, 2010. The confederation reissued new medals to Pele for winning the championship during his time with Santos in the 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1968 seasons. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters / Wednesday, December 22, 2010
In this picture released by Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Pope Benedict shakes hands with Brazilian soccer legend Pele' during their meeting in Cologne, Germany August 20, 2005. REUTERS/L' Osservatore Romano/Pool

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, overcome with emotion, cries while running with the Olympic torch outside the world's largest soccer stadium, Maracana, on the 10th day of the Athens 2004 Olympic torch relay in Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Pool/Ricardo Gomes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Brazilian ex-soccer star Edson Arantes do Nascimento "Pele" looks at his hand as his bride Assiria Lemos puts the wedding ring on his finger during the wedding at the Anglican Episcopal church in Recife April 30, 1994. REUTERS/Vanderlei Almeida

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Members of the Chilean Monjas soccer club sit together next to a framed jersey of soccer legend "Pele" Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Valparaiso, April 22, 2002. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Brazilian soccer star Pele is presented the FIFA Player of the Century trophy from FIFA President Joseph Blatter (L) during the FIFA World Player of the Year awards in Rome December 11, 2000. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
