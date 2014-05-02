Pennsylvania town broke
Local resident Jeff Seedor, 55, landscapes his front yard in Shamokin May 1, 2014. Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in the coal country about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a loan from a bank. It...more
Local resident Jeff Seedor, 55, landscapes his front yard in Shamokin May 1, 2014. Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in the coal country about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a loan from a bank. It is so broke, the gas service to city hall was temporarily cut off last month. So the council for the city of 7,000 residents has agreed to seek entry to a state financial oversight program dating from 1987 that facilitates access to credit and permits the levying of certain taxes. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man drinks a beer on a front porch in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Mayor Bill Milibrand, 54, who has been in office for four months, is photographed in his office in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A public bench in disrepair is seen in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman sits on the street in a wheelchair eating a donut in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A tuxedo and wedding store that went out of business 10 years ago but still retains all of its merchandise is seen in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Market Street and darkening clouds are reflected in the window of a shop in downtown Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Shamokin's residents (L to R) Jessica Kruleski, 33, Traci Carmen, 34, Gary Parks, 27, Anson Barrett, 5, and Jeff Try, 22, pose for a picture on the street in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man walks down Market Street with darkening clouds forming above the bluff in the distance in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Wayne Derk, 73, the owner of Wayne's World odds and ends shop who was born and raised in Shamokin, poses for a picture in his store May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Eric Feese, 31, and his four-year-old daughter, Gianna Mannion, knock on the door of his landlord to pay his rent in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bruce Zigarski, 60, a retired heavy equipment operator, stands on the steps of his apartment building, in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A tanning salon sits vacant, out of business and for sale in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A telephone installation crew walk through the Bunker Hill area of Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Judy Wariki, 67, a salesperson for Keysters Security locksmiths who has lived her whole life in Shamokin, poses for a picture May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Faded high school prom photos remain in the storefront of a tuxedo and wedding store that went out of business 10 years ago in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A view of Market Street in Shamokin as seen from a hill near the mining site that once made the area prosperous May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
